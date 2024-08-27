Volleyball: Princeton, L-P to open season tonight

Princeton's Kathy Maciczak sends the ball past L-P's Ava Currie and teammate Katie Sowers on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023 in Sellett Gymnasium. The longtime rivals will tip off the 2024 season at Prouty Gym tonight. (Scott Anderson)

Princeton will host longtime rival L-P to open the 2024 volleyball season tonight at Prouty Gym.

The freshmen will start at 5 p.m. in the South Gym with the sophomores at 5 p.m. at Prouty Gym followed by the varsity.

L-P has won 12 of the last 13 meetings with the Tigresses’ win coming in 2021.

In other Bureau County area matches tonight:

Demi Salazar will make his coaching debut at Mendota at home against Putnam County. PC was his first school as head coach in 1996.

Bureau Valley hosts E-P with matches scheduled for 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

St. Bede travels to El Paso-Gridley at 7 p.m.