Volleyball: Princeton, L-P to open season tonight

Princeton will host longtime rival L-P to open the 2024 volleyball season tonight at Prouty Gym.
The freshmen will start at 5 p.m. in the South Gym with the sophomores at 5 p.m. at Prouty Gym followed by the varsity.
L-P has won 12 of the last 13 meetings with the Tigresses’ win coming in 2021.
In other Bureau County area matches tonight:
Demi Salazar will make his coaching debut at Mendota at home against Putnam County. PC was his first school as head coach in 1996.
Bureau Valley hosts E-P with matches scheduled for 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
St. Bede travels to El Paso-Gridley at 7 p.m.