Seneca girls and boys golf each win at own invite: The Times Monday Roundup

Girls golf

Piper Stenzel, Seneca claim title: At The Creek Golf Club in Morris, Fighting Irish sophomore Piper Stenzel defeated Coal City’s Kylee Kennell on the first playoff hole to take the championship of Monday’s Irish Invitational.

Seneca also finished first as a team with a 202, led by Stenzel’s 45, was followed by Shelby Welsh (47), Camryn Stecken (54), and Brooklyn Szafranski (56).

Boys golf

Grant Siegel, Seneca earn title: At The Creek Golf Club in Morris, senior Grant Siegel shot a 42 to win the championship of the Irish Invitational.

Siegel’s teammates Keegan Murphy (2nd) and Ryker Terry (3rd) each finished with 43s, while Raiden Terry carded a 45.

Seneca also won the team title with a 173 to finish ahead of runner-up Coal City (190) and third-place Midland (191).

Girls volleyball

Seneca def. Hall 25-15, 15-25, 25-19: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish opened the season with a three-set victory over the Red Devils.

Audrey McNabb led Seneca with 11 kills, while Tessa Krull added eight kills and Lainie Olson passed for 20 assists.

Serena def. Reed-Custer 25-16, 23-25, 16-14: At the Vintage Gym in Serena, the Huskers began the campaign with a three-set triumph over the Comets.