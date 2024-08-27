Reservations, final payment due Sept. 13 for Bureau County Farm Bureau fall trip to Waco, Texas

The Bureau County Farm Bureau announced trip reservations and final payments are due Sept. 13 for its Waco, Texas trip. (Shaw Local News Network)

If you are looking for something for everyone, the farm bureau suggested checking out its seven-day, six-night trip Nov. 11-17, to Waco, Texas.

The tour is geared to those who love home decor, country-side living, crafting projects and good old-fashioned fun. Visit the popular HGTV’s Chip and Joan’s Magnolia Market & Silos, Ree Drummond’s Pioneer Women Merchantable Market and Waco’s Spice Village. Tour the Oklahoma City Memorial and famous Bricktown District. Enjoy the New Theater Dinner and Show in Overland Park, Kansas, among other activities.

If are interested in traveling with the farm bureau, call 815-875-6468.