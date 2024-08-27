Reddick Mansion Association concludes summer with successful ‘Putt for History’ Golf Outing

Brian and Rick Lehr, Rick Bacon and Dave VanDuzer got first place at the Reddick Mansion Association's fourth annual “Putt for History” Golf Outing on Aug. 10 at Pine Hills Golf Club. They were awarded $500 in cash. (Photo provided by Lorraine McCallister)

The Reddick Mansion Association concluded its summer schedule with its fourth annual “Putt for History” Golf Outing on Aug. 10 at Pine Hills Golf Club, 1665 N. 2501st Road, Ottawa.

The association was pleased with the community’s support and participation in the outing, as well as the favorable August weather, after the original June 1 event was rained out, said Mary Caba, event chairperson and member of the RMA’s Board of Directors, in a news release from the association.

The team of Brian and Rick Lehr, Rick Bacon and Dave VanDuzer won the first-place cash prize of $500, according to the release.

Certificates to local restaurants were awarded to Jon Stevens for Closest to the Pin and Kerry Caba for Longest Putt. Jon Farro won the 50/50 raffle, with $300 going to the Ottawa Food Pantry.

“We are very grateful to all 18 of our sponsors,” Caba said in the release. “Especially Scott Anderson of Cimco Recycling, and Grainco Farm Service, our Platinum ($1,000) sponsors. I also want to thank the great people at Pine Hills, Sports Boss in Leland, Handy Foods, Liquor N’ Wine, Express Employment Professionals, Heritage Corridor Destinations, the Illinois Waterway Visitors Center, the Ottawa Chamber of Commerce, Daniel Aussem, Donna Nordstrom, the RMA volunteers and board members who created wonderful raffle baskets and worked the event, and the 22 local businesses who donated certificates worth $1,250.”

The fifth golf outing is scheduled for June 14, 2025, at Pine Hills, Caba said in the release.

The Reddick Mansion is located at 100 W. Lafayette St., Ottawa. It is open for tours from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday through Monday.

For more information, visit reddickmansion.org/.