Princeton Library announces September 2024 events

Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St., announced its schedule of events for September.

5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12: The library hosts Page Turner’s monthly book club meeting. This month’s read “The Frozen River” by Ariel Lawhon is a historical mystery inspired by the life of Martha Ballard, a renowned 18th century midwife who defied the legal system and wrote herself into American history. The meeting is free and open to the public.

6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19: Dr. Ada Cheng will discuss her journey as an Asian-American immigrant storyteller and delineate how her personal stories reflect and mirror urgent social concerns of our time. The meeting is free and open to the public.

3 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 24: Donate blood at the monthly blood drive by ImpactLife. To register, go to www.bloodcenter.org. Walk-ins are welcome.

5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25: Join Melody Best as she shares painting lessons. All materials will be provided for this class aimed at beginners and those frustrated with their progress in watercolor. The cost for this class is $30 and covers materials and instruction. There is limited space available (15 seats) so RSVP in person or by calling 815-875-1331.

4:30 p.m. Friday Sept. 27: The Writer’s Club Meeting will be held for a vote on what type of writing will be the focus for the following month. Writers are encouraged to share their work, receive constructive criticism, and share any knowledge about the writing process. The event is free and open to the public.