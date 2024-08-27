Ottawa Music in the Park to add at least 1 more show, maybe more

Ottawa Music in the Park fans will get an extra Saturday of live entertainment – and maybe one more on top of it. (Derek Barichello)

Ottawa Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut said Tuesday that the Saturday, Aug. 31, performance scheduled for Wild Daisy will not be the last for this summer, as originally scheduled.

Eichelkraut said the program has been extended, that a performer has been secured for Sept. 14 and that another for Sept. 7 is pending.

The free concerts are scheduled typically 6 to 8 p.m., though some may vary, each Saturday throughout the summer at Washington Square in downtown Ottawa.