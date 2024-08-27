La Salle veterans home reports 12 COVID-19 cases, ‘overwhelming majority’ of cases mild, state says

Illinois veterans’ homes are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases among veteran residents and staff, but the “overwhelming majority of cases” have presented mild symptoms, the state of Illinois said Tuesday in a news release. (Scott Anderson)

Illinois veterans’ homes are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases among veteran residents and staff, but the “overwhelming majority of cases” have presented mild symptoms, the state of Illinois said Tuesday in a news release.

The Illinois Veterans’ Home at La Salle is among the facilities with active cases. There are three residents and nine staff who tested positive for COVID-19.

“Illinois’ five veterans’ homes have consistently monitored its staff and residents for symptoms of COVID-19 and all infectious diseases,” said Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs Director Terry Prince. “There is a nationwide increase in COVID-19 cases, and IDVA’s robust testing and infection control efforts have minimized the spread and ensured the safety of the veterans in our care and our staff.”

All homes continue to follow Center for Disease Control and Illinois Department of Public Health infection control guidelines for long-term care facilities. IDVA is encouraging residents to stay in their rooms to minimize movement, social distancing, masking in direct care areas and has intensified cleaning and disinfection protocols, the news release said.

“IDPH is happy to support IDVA in their efforts to respond to and contain disease outbreaks in Illinois veterans’ homes,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “IDPH Regional Infection Control coordinators have been in close communication with IDVA staff at these affected homes, providing assistance and support throughout the last week. We are committed to using our public health expertise and resources to protect the veterans in IDVA homes and the staff who care for them.”

Compared with La Salle, the Manteno facility has two residents and one staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 and Quincy has nine residents and 12 staff.