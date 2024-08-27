BCR 2024 Volleyball Preview: 5 players to watch

Ashlyn Ehm (St. Bede, sr., MH)

New St. Bede coach Kaitlyn Edgcomb will look for Ehm to be a force at the net for the Bruins and help make up for the loss to graduation of Ali Bosnich, who was a first-team BCR and Tri-County Conference selection. Ehm was among the area leader with 0.51 blocks per set last year.

Ashlyn Ehm

Ellie Harp (Princeton, sr., OH)

Harp was tuned in for a team-high 170 kills (2.3) for the Tigresses last year and was second in points with 197 (2.6) while contributing 25 aces (0.32). She received second-team Three Rivers East All-Conference honors.

Ellie Harp

Keely Lawson (Princeton, jr., MH)

Lawson, who becomes eligible this year after her transfer, was a second-team All-BCR selection as a freshman, leading Bureau Valley with 30 blocks (0.38) to go along with 126 kills (1.5), 137 digs (1.7), 88 points (1.1), 21 aces (0.26). She will provide the Tigresses with a big presence at the net.

Keely Lawson

Lesleigh Maynard (BV, sr., L)

The Storm libero had an area-best 338 digs (4.5) and led the Storm with 165 points (2.2) and 30 aces (0.40) last season. She was named second-team Three Rivers East All-Conference.

Lesleigh Maynard

Taylor Neuhalfen (BV, sr., MH)

Neuhalfen will step into a bigger role as a senior to help the Storm navigate through the Lincoln Trail Conference for the first time. She averaged 1.2 kills, 0.30 blocks and 0.30 aces per set last year.

Taylor Neuhalfen (Photo provided)

Keep an eye on: Lily Bosnich, St. Bede, jr., OH; Karsyn Brucker, Princeton, sr., OH; Kinley Canady, sr., OH: Keighley Davis, Princeton, jr., MH; Camryn Driscoll, Princeton, jr., L; Morgan Hoscheid, Hall, sr., S; Caroline Keutzer, Princeton, jr., OH; Kennedy Wozniak, Hall, sr., OH