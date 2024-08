The Ottawa YMCA will be running a full day program Monday through Wednesday for children from Lincoln School, as Lincoln School has opted for e-learning days instead of in-class session because of the heat. (Scott Anderson)

The Ottawa YMCA will be running a full day program Monday through Wednesday for children from Lincoln School, as Lincoln School has opted for e-learning days instead of in-class session because of the heat.

Call the YMCA at 815-433-2395 to register if your children already is registered in the program or come in to fill out a registration packet if they are not. Children will need to bring a swimsuit, towel, water bottle and lunch each day.