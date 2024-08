Knights of Columbus, Fr. Peter Delo Council 11223, will host a smoked pulled pork dinner beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. (Shaw Local News Ne)

Knights of Columbus, Fr. Peter Delo Council 11223, will host a smoked pulled pork dinner beginning at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21.

Proceeds will benefit the Putnam County Food Pantry. Smoked pulled pork sandwich plates including three side dishes will be pre-sold at a cost of $16.

Dinners will be carryout only from Sacred Heart Hall, 311 Hennepin St., Granville. Tickets for this dinner can be purchased from KC Council members, or by calling Phil Edgerley at 815-339-2824.