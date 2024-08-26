IVCC Agriculture to host Fall Field Day

Illinois Valley Community College Agriculture in partnership with University of Illinois Extension will host its annual Fall Field Day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept 6, at the IVCC Ag machine shed, located just south of campus at 815 N. Orlando Smith Road, Oglesby. (Photo provided)

This year’s event will showcase research being conducted at the IVCC Research and Demonstration plots and throughout the state by University of Illinois researchers. Attendees will walk away with valuable insights into industry trends and best practices. The field day will include presentations from industry and University experts on a variety of topics, including:

Insect Pests – Nick Seiter, Extension entomologist

Soil Health – Emily Hansen, Extension agriculture educator

Industrial Hemp – Chance Riggins, University of Illinois Crop Sciences professor

Corn and Soybean Traits – Kevin Rothzen, Channel Seed technical agronomist



“We are excited to invite both students and the community to our Fall Field Day,” said Emily Hansen, Extension agriculture educator. “This is a fantastic opportunity to show the public the research being done at IVCC and throughout the state.”

Willard Mott and Jennifer Timmers, IVCC Ag instructors and program coordinators, also will give an update on the research trials conducted at IVCC and the ag program’s growth.

“Attendees at the field day will get a close-up look at the IVCC Ag and Illinois Extension corn and soybean research and demonstration plots,” Mott said. “There is something for everyone at the Fall Field Day.”

This event is free and open to the public. Lunch will be provided. Register online at go.illinois.edu/IVCCFieldDay by Sept. 2.

If you need an accommodation to participate, contact Emily Hansen at emhansen@illinois.edu or 815-224-0896. Early requests are strongly encouraged to allow sufficient time to meet your access needs.