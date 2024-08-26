Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra to celebrate 75th season with anniversary concerts

The Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra kicks off its season with “Pops Potpourri” starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 28, at the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre at Illinois Valley Community College. (Photo provided by Aelsa Woods)

The Illinois Valley Symphony Orchestra announced its 75th season, its diamond anniversary. This landmark season will feature a series of performances throughout the year, showcasing the orchestra’s sparkling history.

The season-opening “Pops Potpourri” concert kicks off the year starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sep. 28, at the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre at Illinois Valley Community College. This celebration of orchestral pops will feature a mix of show tunes, classical pieces, jazz, rock and patriotic music, including crowd-pleasers such as “Light Cavalry Overture,” “Memory” from Cats, and “America the Beautiful.”

The other four concerts continue the celebration: Ottawa native turned West Coast virtuoso Cory Tiffin, choirs from IVCC and Ottawa High School, the winners of the upcoming IVSO Concerto Competition, and internationally-renowned young violinist Anton Carus all are scheduled to take the stage this season.

Season tickets and individual general admission tickets are on sale. See the details on the whole season and purchase tickets at ivso.org.