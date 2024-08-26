Bureau County area cancellations, postponements for Monday, Aug. 26

The second week of school has brought the first week of cancellations and postponements for area sporting events. For today, they include:

* Princeton girls tennis at home vs. UT East Moline

* Princeton boys soccer at home vs. Ottawa

* Princeton boys golf vs. Ridgewood and Newman at Valley View Golf Course

* Princeton girls golf vs. Ottawa and Fieldcrest at Deer Park

PHS athletic director Jeff Ohlson said he will be contacting these schools for possible rescheduling.

* Bureau Valley boys golf with Rock Falls and Geneseo at Deer Valley

* Bureau Valley girls golf with Sterling at Emerald Hills

* LaMoille has canceled Monday’s home junior high volleyball match as well as Tuesday’s home high school volleyball match with Henry. No announcement on rescheduling these events. There will be no practices.