Reddick library in Ottawa to host workshop to create hand stamped tote bag

Reddick Library in Ottawa will be hosting a workshop for adult patrons to create their own stamp to decorate a canvas tote bag. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

The “Crafter Hours: Hand Stamped Tote Bag” session is scheduled 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Registration is required as spots are limited because of the availability of supplies. To reserve a spot for this class, call the library at 815-434-0509 or stop by the Circulation Desk, 1010 Canal St.

Here are other events planned the week of Aug. 28 at the library.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28: Kid’s Book Club, kindergarten through second graders. Join Miss Robin to discuss “Hats are Not for Cats!” by Jacqueline K. Rayner. Copies of the book will be available for check out at the Children’s Desk. As a tie in to the book we will be making hat craft.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29: Adulting for Teens, seventh through 12th graders. Growing up is hard without a guidebook. No one wants to be nagged by their parents. Join the library to learn some skills and methods to build your independence. This month, the library will focus on creating a manageable schedule.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31: The Loop Group, adults. Knit and crochet in a fun environment with knowledgeable people.