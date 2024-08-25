OSF adds doctor to orthopedics team

OSF HealthCare announced the addition of a new OrthoMidwest provider to its OSF Medical Group – Orthopedics team, aimed to enhance services for the Interstate 80 market and the surrounding areas.

A Coal City native, Dr. Tiger Onsen earned his medical degree and completed his residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Medicine. He further specialized by completing an Orthopaedic Sports Medicine fellowship at the Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles, California.

Starting on Sept. 9, Onsen will be part of the I-80 orthopedic team, which includes Connor Kasik, DO; Kenneth Korcek, MD; Robert Mitchell, DO; Kate Jaegle, APRN; Debra Pyszka, PA; Taylor Tuten, PA; and Shannon Whitley, APRN. This team offers a wide range of expertise to meet the needs of patients, OSF said in a news release. With office locations in Ottawa, Peru, Mendota, Princeton and Streator, OSF Medical Group – Orthopedics is committed to providing accessible, high-quality care to the region, OSF said in a news release.

To schedule an appointment with Onsen or another member of his care team, please call OSF Medical Group – Orthopedics at 815-431-5746.