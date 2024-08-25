IVCC to offer Private Pilot Ground Training course

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Center offers a 14-session Private Pilot Ground Training course on Tuesdays from Sept. 10 through Nov. 26. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Illinois Valley Community College’s Continuing Education Center offers a 14-session Private Pilot Ground Training course on Tuesdays from Sept. 10 through Nov. 26.

Offered on IVCC’s main campus, the course prepares students for the FAA Private Pilot Knowledge Exam (there is an additional fee for the test). Class meets 6 to 9 p.m. with instructor Joseph Nimee.

The course provides knowledge of flight controls and instruments, airport and airspace considerations, aircraft weight and balance, aircraft performance tables, basic weather meteorology, federal aviation regulations, flight psychology and emergency preparedness.

Students will tour Illinois Valley Regional Airport in Peru and experience a flight simulator on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 1-4 p.m. One class session will meet on Thursday, Nov. 7, because the college is closed on the Election Day Tuesday that week.

The cost of the class is $359 and the course is open to ages 15 and up. Course ID is 16521.

For information, visit www.ivcc/enroll or call 815-224-0427.