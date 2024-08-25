Children learn business lessons in Ottawa running their own shops

Sophia Sly (left) and Peyton Woods make a custom made bracelet at their business Owl Post on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024, during the third annual Prairie Fox Books Children's Business Fair in downtown Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

Annabelle Larabee and Evie Myers learned a valuable business lesson Saturday during the third annual Prairie Fox Books Children’s Business Fair in Ottawa.

As the only two businesses on the north side of Main Street, the pair put a sign together at the corner of La Salle and Main streets to inform customers of their businesses Annabelle’s Arnold Palmers and RAE Creations USA. The sign worked, as customers made their way down the block.

The children-run businesses Saturday were just two of 30 dotted across downtown Ottawa, selling everything from food and drinks to homemade jewelry, and other items. The children’s business fair featured pop-up shops run by children ages 5 to 14 years.

The young entrepreneurs were tasked with developing a brand, creating a product or service and building a marketing strategy. The Children’s Business Fair provided participants the opportunity to meet customers. The program aims to inspire the next generation of business owners by providing a safe environment to show and sell their products.

Larabee’s business idea of combining lemonade and iced tea to make “Arnold Palmers” happened to be a perfect fit for an afternoon touching 90 degrees.

“I like helping my mom,” said Larabee, whose mother works in hospitality. “It’s very nice working with customers.”

Myers of Plainfield ran RAE Creations USA, a business that sold scoops of energy crystals and necklaces. Myers visits a crystal shop almost every day and said that created her interest in them. Her father found the business fair and they decided to give it a try.

“I love making connections with customers and talking with people,” Myers said.

Seventh graders Sophia Sly and Peyton Woods of Earlville ran their business Owl Post, selling bracelets and keychains, among other items, including fulfilling custom orders. They said they have operated a similar business to fundraise money for their school.

“We had our customers drop a jellybean in the Harry Potter schools of magic to keep track of how many customers we’ve had today,” Woods said as she crafted a custom-made bracelet for a customer, noting they wanted to keep their business fun, and marketed themselves with a Harry Potter theme.

Thaila and Ana Elisa Scheick of Leland are no strangers to entrepreneurship, the duo has participated in each of the business fairs and they have their own social media page selling bracelets, keychains, corner bookmarks and magnets year-round as Star Designs.

“I’ve learned a lot about how business works,” Ana Elisa Scheick said. “I’ve learned about connecting with customers.”

“It takes work,” Thaila added. “We make everything most of the school year to sell.”

Nevaeh Lucas of Ottawa said she enjoys making bracelets after school and decided to turn her hobby into Navaeh’s Creations. Along with bracelets, she made her own hand sanitizer with glitter.

“I like making bracelets and when I decided to make my own business, I started making a whole bunch of them to make some money,” Lucas said.

Grant Maierhofer also learned the value of marketing Saturday, while hosting his business Maierhofer Farms, selling flowers and plants. Maierhofer held Peach, a live chicken from the farm. Maierhofer shared the story of how Peach was bullied by the other chickens, getting many customers to stop and visit the shop.

Maierhofer said the most valuable lesson he was learning Saturday was “don’t be shy.” Peach wasn’t shy, getting her photo taken with customers throughout the day.

New this year, children set up their businesses on sidewalks across downtown. Previous fair were held at Washington Square. Passports and maps of all participating businesses were available at Prairie Fox Books and shoppers collected signatures on their passport from the youth entrepreneurs for a chance to win a prize featuring products from downtown Ottawa businesses.

The children businesses Saturday were Kourtney’s Kollages by Kourtney Brauhn, Keychain Land, Bella’s Workshop, Aidan’s Noteworthy Gifts, Maierhofer Farms, AMEN Acres, Willow’s Wonders, Hawleywood Accessories, Owl Post, Star Designs, Artisique, AW Designs, Addy’s Tasty Treats, Cool Boaz, Blue Eye Bracelets, Buzz Buzz Designs, Crafty Kitty, Callan’s Casual Crafts, Better Together Crafts, Jane’s Recycled Pet Toys, Alex Reed Studios, Navaeh’s Creations, OPK Designs, RAE Creations USA, Annabelle’s Arnold Palmers, Nia’s CrochetAway, Meaty Treaties, AOE Landscaping, Vivienne’s Pencils & More and Sheepie Farm Designs.