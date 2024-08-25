Bryer Harris, Ottawa golf champs at St. Charles: The Times Saturday Roundup

The Ottawa boys golf team won the title at the St. Charles Invite on Saturday at The Den Golf Club. (Provided By Ottawa High School)

Boys golf

Pirates take title at St. Charles Invite: At The Den Golf Club on Saturday, the Ottawa boys golf team scored a championship finish, carding a team 310 to place ahead of Mt. Prospect (317) and Lake Forest (326). Sophomore Bryer Harris shot a 1-under 71 to lead the Pirates and claim medalist honors.

Chandler Creedon (77) finished fourth, while Jacob Armstrong and Rylee Houge carded 81s to tie for 10th. James Threadgill added an 84 and Colt Bryson an 87 for Ottawa.

Sandwich 4th at own Keller Classic: At the Roger Keller Classic at Edgebrook Golf Course, the Indians shot 270 as a team and finished fourth of 12 schools in the event in which 36 teammates competed in pairs and played a variety of formats. Sycamore won the team score of 245, while Oregon teammates Jackson Messenger and Nole Campos captured the individual championship with an even-par 72.

For Sandwich, Noah Campbell and Nolan Oros shot an 82 to tie for fourth, while Colten Oakes and Kyle Michels carded 86s, and Karson Hothan and Braden Ballard 102s.

The Marquette duo of Ashton Grady and Braxton Nelle (82) also tied for fourth.

Serena-Newark’s Beau Raikes and Payton Twait had a 91, Payton Wills and David Ulrich a 93, and Carter Meyer and Hendrix Johnson a 98.