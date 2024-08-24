The Times 2024 boys soccer preview

Coach: Kevin Olesen (3rd season)

2023 record: 13-10-2 overall, 3-7 Interstate 8

Top returnees: Jordan Arroyo (sr., DCMF), Michael Bedolla (sr., CMF), Connor Diederich (sr., GK/MF), Joan Gutierrez (sr., D), Mason Jaegle (sr., D), Collin Lyons (sr., OMF), Evan Snook (sr., CMF), Jorge Lopez (jr., STRK), Alexio Fernandez (so., OMF)

Key newcomers: Landry Brenbarger (so., GK), Maddox Mathews (so., D/MF), Rory Moore (fr., MF), Jacob Phelps (fr., D)

Worth noting: Last season, the Pirates won the 2A Galesburg Regional championship — their first postseason title since 2010 — over the host Silver Streaks 3-2 before falling to eventual state runner-up Peoria Notre Dame. Ottawa returns seven starters, including leading scorer Lopez (20 goals, five assists) and Snook (12 goals, 10 assists). “We are entering this season with eleven seniors, and the team will rely on their experience and leadership,” Olesen said. “On the offensive side, we have five returning starters in Bedolla, Fernandez, Lopez, Lyons and Snook, with Solis and Moore joining the action on the offense. Defensively, we have two returning starters Gutierrez and Jaegle, while we expect solid contributions from Arroyo, Phelps and Mathews. Diederich will be taking over net duties. We also will have experience from seniors Payton Arroyo, Rey Garcia, Logan Hennick and Malichai Williams in our midfield and defensive formations. This group has worked hard throughout the year. Our team’s experience and versatility should lead to an exciting season.”

Coach: J.T. Huey (4th season)

2023 record: 8-11-1 overall, 2-4 Illinois Central Eight

Top returnees: Noah Russow (sr., STRK), David Paton (sr., D), Andrew Vogel (sr., GK), Conner Decker (sr., MF), Jordy Sanchez (sr., D), Dalton Sliker (sr., D), Landon Muhlstadt (sr., MF), Blaize Bressner (sr., D)

Key newcomers: Eddie Flores (sr.), Joe Hoekstra (jr., D), Seth Zito (jr., GK), Issac Fowler (jr., STRK). Aaron Henson (jr., MF), Blake Fialko (jr., MF), Garritt Benstine (jr.), Chris Mosueda (jr.), Aiden Hagg (jr.), Enrique Rodriguez (so.), Carlos Cueto (fr.)

Worth noting: The Bulldogs lost a significant number of players to graduation, including four-year starters Noah Camp at keeper and Landon Muntz at midfield. However, Streator returns four key players in Russow (23 goals, 10 assists, ICE All Conference, IHSSCA Section 13), Paton (3 goals, 3 assists), Vogel (90 saves) and Decker (3 goals, 1 assist) that Huey expects to lead the way. “We are looking to rebuild our defensive line with strong, experienced players, and to make a better showing in our conference after struggling to finish the ball last year with new fast and impactful strikers,” Huey said. “We have been increasing our level of play by scheduling with teams out of Bloomington, Peoria, and the Woodstock area with the hope of calibrating us to be stronger in our conference and in the postseason.” The Bulldogs also gained transfer Cueto to the mix, who Huey feels will create a huge impact alongside Russow on the offensive end. “Carlos is from Miami, grew up in the Philippines and moved to Streator this year,” Huey said, “He brings an advanced game through his exposure to different soccer systems growing up.”

Streator's Noah Russow and Bloomington Central Catholic's keeper Emanuele Tameni leap in the air to go after the ball in a match last fall at St. James Street Recreation Area in Streator. (Scott Anderson)

Coach: Brennan Sweeney (1st season)

2023 record: 14-15-1 overall, 3-2-1 Little Ten

Top returners: Easton Fruit, sr., F; Adam Waite, sr., GK/D; Grady Harp, sr., D; Michael Clemmins, sr., F; CJ Fuller, sr., D

Key newcomers: Jeff Peterson, so., MF; Alvin Hernandez, so, F; Colton Fruit, so., F; Gavin Guelde, sr., MF

Worth noting: Sweeney takes over as head coach at his alma mater. “I am excited to be back coaching this season,” said Sweeney, a 2019 Earlville grad. “Being the head coach of this program means a lot to me, as I was once a part of it. I know how much this team means to the school and to the community. I am looking forward to the opportunity to hang some more banners, this time as a coach.” Harp and Fuller return to lead the defense in front of Waite in net. “The defense will be what we lean on as a team,” Sweeney said. Earlville is looking for players to step up offensively. The Red Raiders lost their top three threats – Griffin Cook (36 goals, 17 assists in 2023), Trenton Fruit (13 goals, 12 assists) and Ryan Browder (6 goals, 2 assists). Easton Fruit (3 goals, 13 Assists, Little Ten All-Conference) will be among the team’s go-to offensive players this fall. “With the team losing a lot of seniors, we are going to need a lot of younger players to step up and play bigger roles,” Sweeney said. “They are eager for the season to start and to get the chance to prove they are up for that task.”

Coach: Jeremy Foreman (1st season)

2023 record: 10-11-1 overall, 1-4-1 Little Ten

Top returners: Beau Raikes (sr., D), Matthew Farrell (sr., D), Payton Twait (jr., MF), Finn Rosengren (jr., F/MF), Beckham Massier (jr., F/MF), Cash Raikes (jr., D/GK), Nolan Muffler (so., D), Thomas Peverill (so., D), Damien Gonzalez (so., F), Joey Tuftie (so., F), Hendrix Johnson (so., D), Ethan Stark (so., F)

Key newcomers: Marcio Soto (so., MF), Mannix Truckenbrod (so., MF), Tucker Whiteaker (fr., MF), Ryne DeBernardi (fr., MF/D), Zivana Skalic (fr., D), Troy Seiberlich (fr., GK), Caleb Collins (fr., MF/D), Justin Delgado (fr., F), Kendra Lewansk (fr., F), Easton Bucz (fr., F)

Worth noting: The Huskers lost Tanner Faivre, the program’s all-time leading scorer and a former Times Player of the Year, Richie Armour, Carson Baker, Eduardo Moncada and Hunter Staton to graduation. But Foreman, who assisted longtime coach Dean DeRango the six previous seasons, feels his team has a good mix of experience and youth to put together a solid season. “We lost some quality seniors last season, so we are a relatively young, but still an experienced group this year,” Foreman said. “Our two seniors — Beau Raikes and Matthew Farrell — have played big minutes since they were freshmen, and I am leaning on them heavily to lead our team. (Serena boys basketball coach) Dain Twait joins me as my assistant this year, and our players really respond well to him. We have seen some really good things out of our team this year in practice, and they have been working hard every day. We have stressed the importance of being physical and communicating on the field. I am really excited to see what our team does this season.”

Coach: Jonathan Liechty (9th season)

2023 record: 18-4-1, 6-0 Little Ten

Top returnees: Benson Gudmunson (sr., MF), Austin Todd (sr., F), Silas Johnson (sr., D), Tristan Reed (so., GK), Tristan Garcia (so., D)

Key newcomers: Titus Banister (so., MF), Lane Rohrer (fr., MF)

Worth noting: The Bobcats claimed both the regular-season and tournament league championships and also captured a Class 1A regional title last fall, but lost All-LTC and Times All-Area first-team selections Lance Grandgeorge (58 goals, 15 assists in ‘23, program-best 144 career goals), Carson Bahrey (16 goals, 6 assists), Lance Pasakarnis (5 goals, 1 assist) and Luke Rader (13 goals, 27 assists) to graduation. S-L-N will be depending on the senior leadership of Gudmunson (5 goals, 12 assists), Todd and Johnson, as well as contributions from Reed (13 shutouts) and Garcia. “We are excited for the upcoming season and another opportunity to play together,” Liechty said. “We are ready to compete.”

Coach: Ian Scheielein (2nd season)

2023 record: 0-24, 0-7 Kishwaukee River

Top returnees: Kayden Page (sr., STRK), Gael Salgado (sr., MF), Alex White (sr., MF), Blake Blue (sr., D), Marco Cuevas (sr., D), Diego Diaz (jr., MF), Luis Quinones (jr., D), Alex Phillips (jr., MF)

Key newcomers: Andres Ambros-Ixtepan (fr., MF), Miguel Cuevas (fr., MF), Mathew Baez (fr., STRK)

Worth noting: The Indians are hoping the return of a handful of experienced players and the mix of new players to the program equals success. Page has recorded 40 career goals and earned all-conference honors last fall, while Salgado (5 goals) and White (4 goals) will look to control the midfield. “This season is looking promising,” Scheielein said. “After a season of low numbers and no wins, we are looking forward to getting multiple wins after gaining a substantial number of players, some with great soccer experience. Cuevas, Ambros and Baez all show great promise and have demonstrated amazing skill and tremendous determination. I’m hoping this season is a turning point in a positive direction for the Sandwich community with these newcomers, and that this is a sign that the soccer culture and programs here are beginning to get more kids interested and prepared for further competition at the high school level. We’re excited for this season and will fight to have a successful season. It won’t be easy, but we’re looking to make a great impression this year in the KRC with the new blood on the team.”