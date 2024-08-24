Business sponsorships help support IVCC foundation, students

Hometown National Bank and Maze Lumber are two of the Champion level annual sponsors to the IVCC Foundation, which expects to award more than $300,000 in scholarships this year. Pictured with IVCC Foundation Executive Director Tracy Beattie is Dave Conterio, president of Hometown National Bank. (Photo provided by Tracy Beattie)

Local businesses can support Illinois Valley Community College students as annual sponsors to the IVCC Foundation.

IVCC Foundation Executive Director Tracy Beattie said fundraising is crucial to the continued success of the foundation. Annual sponsors are asked to support the foundation once a year and are recognized with signage and TV ads on campus, at foundation events through signage, in speeches and program listings, and on social media throughout the year.

“We raised more than $13,000, which is great for the first year, and [we] plan to increase the goal each year,” Beattie said.

Donors to the IVCC 2024 ALL IN campaign chose from five sponsorship levels: Champion, Hero, Warrior, Supporter or Friend of IVCC. Hometown National Bank and Maze Lumber are among the major 2024 sponsors, both at the Champion level.

“Sponsorships allow the foundation to empower students with scholarships and opportunities they need to succeed,” Beattie said.

In the past eight years, more than 2,000 students have been awarded scholarships worth almost $3 million. About $350,000 is expected to be awarded at a scholarship recognition reception this month that brings together donors and students.

Sponsorships also benefit local businesses by elevating brand visibility and fostering community engagement, Beattie said.

The foundation will be kicking off the 2025 campaign, “I GIVE Today for Tomorrow,” next month with the annual employee giving campaign.

The foundation began in 1976 with a gift of $100,000 from retired teacher Helen Taylor. The foundation is an independent, nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation created to enhance the college’s ability to provide educational opportunities and public service. To donate, visit ivcc.edu/givetoivcc.