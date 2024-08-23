The 2024 Times girls volleyball preview

Here is a team-by-team look across The Times area at our 2024 girls volleyball teams.

Ottawa Pirates

Coach: Jenn Crum (8th season)

Last season’s record: 27-10-1 overall, 5-5 Interstate 8

Top returning players: Shae Mason, DS, sr.; Skylar Dorsey, S, sr.; Ayla Dorsey, MH, sr.; Ainsley Leonard, RS, sr.; Addison Duggan, MH, sr.; Ana Zeglis, DS, sr.; Ella Damron, OH/RS, sr.; Ella Schmitz, OH.DS, sr.

Top newcomers: Bell Markey, MH, jr.; Jordyn Allen, S, jr.; Kendall Biba, DS, so.; Mary Stisser, OH, jr.; Kerrigan Cooney, RS, jr.; Emma Molina, OH/MH, jr.

Worth noting: The Pirates captured their program’s first regional championship since 1995, back in the days of the two-class system. While four Times All-Area Team seniors from that team are gone to graduation including the 2023 Times Girls Volleyball Player of the Year, Cheyenne Joachim, four regular starters – Skylar Dorsey (2023 All-Area honorable mention), Duggan, Damron and Ayla Dorsey – return. The Dorseys are third-year starters, Duggan led Ottawa in blocks and hitting percentage last fall, and Leonard is back after missing her junior year due to injury. Biba will contend for the libero spot, in recent years a strength of Pirates teams. Coach Crum cites experience, discipline, overall volleyball IQ, team cohesion and a majority of her roster playing volleyball year-round as definite strengths. “We are hoping to repeat as regional champions and hope to contend for a conference champ[ionship],” she said. Ottawa hosts its annual Ottawa Invitational on Aug. 31 after opening the season in Kingman Gym against Dunlap (Tuesday) and Streator (Thursday).

Streator Bulldogs

Coach: Julie Gabehart (7th season)

Last season’s record: 23-10-2 overall, 8-6 Illinois Central Eight

Top returning players: Mya Zavada, MB, sr.; Emma Rambo, S, sr.; Sonia Proksa, OH, sr.

Top newcomers: Aubrey Jacobs, S, jr.; Sophie Snow, MB, so.; Maiya Lansford, DS, jr.

Worth noting: The Bulldogs in 2023 recorded their first winning season since 2016 and tied the 1981 squad’s record for most single-season wins. DS Rilee Talty and OH Sophia Pence are both big losses to graduation, but last fall’s depth, standout players like Zavada (led team in blocks and hitting efficiency), Proksa (first in kills, second in aces last year) and Times All-Area first-teamer and all-state honorable mention Rambo (school-record 649 assists) and what looks to be some instant contributors joining have Streator hoping for another great season. A diverse, balanced attack and good blocking should be calling cards of a team hoping to break the 23-win plateau. The key, according to Gabehart? “Consistency, decrease unforced errors, aggressive serving to force opponents out of system and continue to push each other every day in practice.” Streator’s opening week includes regional road rivalry games at Woodland (Monday), Dwight (Tuesday) and Ottawa (Thursday) before the Ottawa Invitational (Saturday).

Sandwich Indians

Coach: Amy Garland (2nd season)

Last season’s record: 7-26 overall, 2-11 Kishwaukee River

Top returning players: Londyn Scott, MB, sr.; Jessica Ramey, S, so.; Jordan Bauer, OH, sr.; Brooklyn Marks, DS, sr.; Kayden Cornelis, MB, jr.;

Top newcomer: Alayla Harris, MB/RS, so.

Worth noting: Five returning starters – highlighted by Scott, a 2023 all-conference performer who put down 41 stuff blocks, Marks at libero after a 276-dig season and Bauer who fell just short of triple-digit kills and digs last season – have the Indians hopeful last fall’s experience gained will blossom into this fall’s success. The addition of Harris, an athletic 6-footer who can play multiple positions at the net, only encourages the optimism. “We are looking to be more competitive in our dynamic conference this year. ...” Garland said. “We had a year of growth and experience, and we are returning all but two starters from the 2023 season. In order to reach our goals, we need to be more consistent in serve-receive and work on spreading out the offense more.”

Marquette Crusaders

Coach: Mindy McConnaughhay (15th season)

Last season’s record: 30-7 overall, 7-2 Tri-County

Top returning players: Avery Durdan, MB/OPP, sr.; Makayla Backos, OH, sr.; Kealey Rick, S, sr.; Lilia Muffler, OPPm sr.; Payton Anderson, OPP, sr.

Top newcomers: Emily Ryan-Adair, DS, so.; Kinley Rick, OH, fr.; Kelsey Cuchra, MB, so.; Ava Offerman, OPP, jr.; Hunter Hopkins, S, so.

Worth noting: The Crusaders – gunning for their seventh consecutive winning season, third straight 30-win campaign and third consecutive Class 1A regional title – look strong enough to do all three despite some heavy losses to graduation. That’s due to a roster that lost all five of the team’s Times All-Area picks from a year ago, but is still brimming with multi-sport, dedicated student-athletes. Leading the way will be Durdan (96 kills, 18 blocks in 2023), Kealey Rick (321 assists, 42 aces) and Backos (102 kills, 127 digs, 52 aces), all fourth-year varsity players who also excelled in Marquette’s balanced philosophy, one that will carry over to 2024. “Communication and confidence,” McConnaughhay said we are a young team, so developing trust and chemistry is a key factor for our success. We saw a ton of growth this summer and they know that developing a strong team connection is huge. They are very driven and want to win. I am excited to see where this season goes.

Woodland Warriors

Coach: Michelle Pitte (5th season)

Last season’s record: 23-9 overall, 8-1 Tri-County

Top returning players: Ella Derossett, S/RS, sr.; Malayna Pitte, M, sr.; Grace Longmire, M, so.

Worth noting: The Warriors played through major injuries last season with a next-girl-up mentality and recorded not only another winning season, but a Tri-County Conference championship. Woodland will aim to utilize that philosophy again with a lot of young – “VERY young,” as Coach Pitte phrases it – pieces fit around the squad’s three proven leaders. Malayna Pitte (2023 Times All-Area second team), multi-sport star Derossett and Longmire (All-Area honorable mention as a freshman) provide a nice core for a team that will be finding itself on the floor with expectations to be at its best as the season winds down. “Our main goal this year is to learn from every game,” coach Pitte said. “When we win, we win with an understanding of how hard we worked in the gym. When we lose, we take that not as a loss, but a lesson. We are trying to make sure the girls look at each game with this understanding: How can we improve every game? In order to reach these goals, it will take all of us working as one, supporting each other, whether it be on the floor, on the bench, wherever.”

Seneca Fighting Irish

Coach: Noah Champene (7th season)

Last season’s record: 24-11 overall, 7-2 Tri-County

Top returning players: Lainie Olson, S, sr.; Tessa Krull, MH, jr.; Audrey McNabb, OH, sr.; Alyssa Zellers, DS, sr.

Top newcomers: Brooklyn Sheedy, OH, fr.; Franki Meyers, MH, so.; Graysen Provance, RS, so.; Emma Mino, DS, so.

Worth noting: Four starters – Olson (All-TCC, Times All-Area honorable mention), McNabb (All-TCC), Krull and Zellers (All-TCC) – are back for the Fighting Irish. “I think our strength will be experience,” Champene said.”I think the girls have a good handle on the expectations and a solid understanding of how we do things. We expect to steadily improve throughout the season and hopefully be in a position to compete for a conference and regional title.” Replacing the 241 kills and 31 stuff blocks put down by graduated Times All-Area first-teamer Faith Baker will be key to winning points, then sets, then matches. “It’s going to take a team effort,” Champene said. “We need to stay focused each day for the next couple of months. We need to come to practice every day ready to put in the work and put in the effort to get better.”

Earlville's Bailey Miller returns a serve from Somonauk at Earlville High School last season. (Scott Anderson)

Flanagan-Cornell Falcons

Coach: Albana Smith (1st season)

Last season’s record: 6-23 overall, 1-11 Heart of Illinois

Top returning players: Kora Edens, OH, jr.; Cameran Corrigan, S, sr.; Marley Highland, MH, jr.; Kaylee Delheimer, S, jr.; Emme Wallace, OH, jr.

Top newcomer: Abbi Armstrong, MH, fr.

Worth noting: Smith, a 2005 graduate of Flanagan High School, takes over the program from Joe Estes looking to bounce back from a rare down year. The return of Edens, Corrigan and Highland provides a nice start on the attack side of things, and the addition of Armstrong has been a big one in the middle as both a finisher and a blocker. It’s the returners, however, that have Smith optimistic despite the Falcons’ always-challenging schedule. “We have more juniors, seven, this season who have varsity experience that will be returning and playing a key role this season along with two seniors. This will allow us to utilize many players who have varsity experience. Our goals this season are to become more consistent with our skills and develop more endurance during games to sustain level of play throughout the match. We have enough skilled athletes to improve from last season, and we know the potential is there to be more successful this season.”

Fieldcrest

Coach: Cathy Sanders (13th season)

Last season’s record: 29-8 overall, 9-3 Heart of Illinois

Top returning players: Pru Mangan, DS, jr.; Macy Gochanour, S, jr.

Top newcomers: Keara Barisch, OH, sr.; Lyla Armstrong, OH, sr.; Lilly Baker, MH, sr.

Worth noting: Sanders cites “energy and coachability” as strengths of her Knights as they strive to capture a third consecutive Class 2A regional championship plaque and fourth over Sanders’ two tenures as head coach. To do so, Fieldcrest will have to compensate for the graduation of Times All-Area performers Kaylin Rients and the all-everything Allie Wiesenhofer, whose departure takes over 300 kills and 300 digs from last season’s stat sheet with her. Multi-sport stars Gochanour and Mangan will step into leading roles for the Knights, who don’t open their season until Aug. 31 in the Hall Early Bird Invitational.

Newark Norsemen

Coach: PJ McKinney (3rd season)

Last season’s record: 33-5 overall, 10-0 Little Ten

Top returning players: Addison Ness, RS, sr.; Elle Norquist, DS, sr.; Adrianna Larson, OH, sr.

Top newcomers: Riley Carlson, fr.; Taylor Jeffers, so.; Olivia Smith, sr.; Addi Long, sr.

Worth noting: The Norsemen lost nine seniors including a pair of Times All-Area and IVCA All-State selections – namely Lauren Ulrich and Kiara Wesseh – to Pomp and Circumstance, but with returners like hitters Larson and Ness and libero Norquist and the program Newark has built, there’s no reason to expect a huge drop-off. “We have a great group of girls this year who are looking forward to playing with and for each other,” McKinney said. “The seniors are excited to lead. We only have a few girls with varsity game experience ... but the others are very talented and are ready to compete at the varsity level. I have a lot of trust in this group and am looking forward to seeing this group jell together as the season progresses. We expect to be at the top of the Little Ten Conference, competing in real tough tournaments [and] hopefully making a successful run in the 1A postseason tournament.” Newark has claimed regional titles each of the past six postseasons and hasn’t suffered a losing campaign since the 1990s.

Serena Huskers

Coach: Jennifer Shugrue (2nd season)

Last season’s record: 11-16-1 overall, 7-3 Little Ten

Top returning players: RayElle Brennan, DS, sr.; Maddie Glade, RS, sr.; Macy Mahler, S, sr.; Lanee Cole, DS, sr.; Kendall Whiteaker, MB, jr.; Nikki Walsh, RS, sr.; Hailee Turner, RS, sr.; Jenna Setchell, MB/OH, sr.; Hannah McNelis, SD, sr.

Top newcomers: Aubrey Duffy, OH, jr.; Anna Hjerpe, OH, so. Lucy Kelley, MB, jr.; Rebekah Shugrue, S, jr.; Cassie Walsh, MB, jr.; Trinity Weber, DS, jr.

Worth noting: That’s a lot of names listed as “top players” for this fall’s Huskers, and there’s a reason for that, according to Shugrue. “With solid returners and a very strong group joining in, we’ve got a lot of volleyball knowledge and strength,” she said. “Our back-row defense made up of RayElle, Hannah, Lanee and Trinity is quick and accurate, and they’re working very well together. Offensively, we have Macy returning to set, joined by Rebekah in the setting position and a couple of powerhouse hitters, Aubrey and Anna, so I’m anticipating a more dynamic offense. Smart hitters like Jenna, Kendall and Maddie, combined with flex players like Nikki, Hailee, Lucy and Cassie contribute to a very versatile team.” Taking the next step after a good season where “we didn’t finish where we wanted to,” per Shugrue, is the goal, and she feels she has the deep roster and across-the-board talent to get there.

Earlville Red Raiders

Coach: Tonya Scherer (24th season)

Last season’s record: 26-11 overall, 8-2 Little Ten

Top returning player: Bailey Miller, OH, jr.

Top newcomers: Audrey Scherer, S/OPP, fr.; Jessie Miller, MH, jr.; Adie Scherer, MH, so.; Liz Vasquez, DS, so.; Jacey Helgesen, OH, so.; Payton Actis, S, so.

Worth noting: After graduating seven seniors from last fall’s 26-win club including Times All-Area selections Nevaeh Sansone and Brooklyn Guelde, the Red Raiders will have mostly new faces in the varsity lineup outside of Miller, who’s converting from opposite to the outside. Coach Scherer says it’s a fun, balanced, enthusiastic group. “We will be very young this year,” the 24th-year coach said. “Our goal/expectation will be to gain experience and continue to grow as a team. We always strive to be in the top part of the conference and have a winning season. With practice, preparation, and experience comes confidence.” Jelling quickly and settling into roles will be the key to another winning season.

Somonauk Bobcats

Coach: Christy Pruski (2nd season)

Last season’s record: 13-12 overall, 5-5 Little Ten

Top returning players: Aubrey Chiavario, MH, jr.; Abby Hohmann, MH, jr.

Top newcomers: Bella Rolf, OH, so.; Ady Werner, OH, so.

Worth noting: This season’s Bobcats will be young and defensive-minded, according to Pruski. “My goal for them is to grow in their understanding of the game,” Pruski said. “The more they understand ‘why’ they are doing what is asked of them, the more independent they become on the court, and true leaders emerge. A more tangible goal would be to maintain the conference and overall record from 2023, but hopefully beat it.” Chiavario put down 96 kills and 25 blocks in 2023, adding 24 aces. Hohmann came up for varsity full-time in-season. Pruski expects the Bobcats to learn the varsity game together and rely on defense to win rallies.