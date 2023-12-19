Girls volleyball: Presenting The 2023 Times All-Area Team

Marquette's Mary Lechtenberg spikes the ball this past season at Bader Gym in Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

Here are 30 of the best girls volleyball players across The Times coverage area, The Times All-Area Girls Volleyball Team.

First Team

Faith Baker, Seneca, MH, sr.

Baker emerged into the go-to weapon for the Fighting Irish her senior season, earning a first-team spot on the Tri-County All-Conference Team after putting down 241 kills and 31 blocks.

Baker earned honorable mention to the 2022 Times All-Area Team.

Faith Baker (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

Cheyenne Joachim, Ottawa, OH, sr.

The 2023 Times Girls Volleyball Player of the Year, Joachim’s six-position play led the Pirates to their winningest season in program history and earned her Interstate 8 Conference honorable mention after tallying 148 kills, 32 blocks, 249 digs and 20 aces.

Joachim was a second-team member on the Fall 2021 Times All-Area Team.

Cheyenne Joachim

Mary Lechtenberg, Marquette, MB, sr.

A dominant force in the middle for the regional champion Crusaders, Lechtenberg earned a spot on the Tri-County Conference’s first team with her 162 kills and whopping 68 stuff blocks.

Lechtenberg earned honorable mention to the 2022 Times All-Area Team.

Mary Lechtenberg

Emma Rambo, Streator, S/OH, jr. (HM last season)

An All-Illinois Central Eight Conference performer for a 23-win Bulldog Spikers squad, Rambo set a school record with 649 assists and added 105 kills, 253 digs and 34 aces.

Rambo earned honorable mention to the 2022 Times All-Area Team.

Emma Rambo

Ryleigh Stevenson, Ottawa, OH, sr.

An All-Interstate 8 Conference choice, Stevenson came up clutch in key moments over and over again for the Pirates on their way to the program’s first regional title since the mid-1990s and finished the fall with 207 kills, 17 blocks and 25 ace serves.

Stevenson earned honorable mention to the 2022 Times All-Area Team.

Ryleigh Stevenson (Provided by Ottawa High School)

Lauren Ulrich, Newark, S, sr.

A member of both the Little Ten Conference and Illinois Volleyball Coaches Association All-State first teams, Ulrich capped off her remarkable high school career tallying 700 assists, 98 kills, 155 digs and 34 aces for regional champion Newark.

Ulrich was a first-team selection on both the 2022 and Fall 2021 Times All-Area Teams.

Newark senior Lauren Ulrich

Allie Wiesenhofer, Fieldcrest, OH, sr.

A first-team all-conference choice of the small-school powerhouse Heart of Illinois, Wiesenhofer led the Knights to a regional title with a 321-kill, 314-dig, 28-ace prep curtain call.

Wiesenhofer was a first-team selection on both the 2022 and Fall 2021 Times All-Area Teams.

Allie Wiesenhofer

Second Team

Olivia Evola, Ottawa, S, sr.

Maera Jimenez, Marquette, S/OH, sr.

Malayna Pitte, Woodland, MH, jr.

Nevaeh Sansone, Earlville, OH, sr.

Shae Simons, Woodland, S/DS, sr.

Rilee Talty, Streator, DS, sr.

Kiara Wesseh, Newark, OH, sr.

Honorable Mention

Reese Burgwald, Ottawa, DS, sr.

Lilly Craig, Marquette, MB, sr.

Skylar Dorsey, Ottawa, S, jr.

Brooklynn Guelde, Earlville, S, sr.

Grace Longmire, Woodland, MH, fr.

Makayla McNally, Serena, MH, sr.

Lainie Olson, Seneca, S, jr.

Giulia Pace, Flanagan-Cornell, OH, jr.

Sophia Pence, Streator, OH, sr.

Brynn Pennington, Leland, OH, sr.

Sonia Proksa, Streator, OH, jr.

Josie Rader, Somonauk, OH. sr.

Kaylin Rients, Fieldcrest, MH, sr.

Emma Rinearson, Marquette, DS, sr.

Nora Rinearson, Marquette, DS, sr.

Kodi Rizzo, Newark, MH, sr.