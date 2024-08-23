Girls volleyball: 5 to Watch across The Times area in 2024

Ottawa's Skylar Dorsey sets the ball against Sycamore during the 2023 season at Kingman Gym. (Scott Anderson)

There are a lot of great volleyball players across The Times coverage area this high school season. Here are just five we believe are in line for a great 2024 season.

Emma Rambo, Streator, S/OH, sr.

A Times All-Area first-team selection a year ago, the Bulldogs’ sparkplug will look to improve on her school-record 649 assists along with 105 kills, 253 digs and 34 aces while Streator looks to improve on last fall’s 23 victories.

Emma Rambo

Alyssa Zellers, Seneca, DS, sr.

One of three Tri-County All-Conference performers back from last fall’s Fighting Irish squad, Zellers is expected to anchor the back-row defense for a team that will be looking to replace its top offensive weapon from 2023.

Alyssa Zellers

Skylar Dorsey, Ottawa, S, sr.

A Times All-Area honorable mention pick last fall, Dorsey is one of four starters back from an Ottawa Pirates team that won 27 matches and captured the program’s first regional championship in almost 30 years.

Skylar Dorsey (Brian Hoxsey)

Makayla Backos, Marquette, OH, sr.

With what last year’s 30-win Crusaders team lost to graduation, the opportunity is there for Backos to exponentially increase her already impressive 2023 statistics of 102 kills, 127 digs and 52 ace serves.

Makayla Backos (Scott Anderson)

Malayna Pitte, Woodland, MH, sr.

A Times All-Area second-team selection a year ago, Pitte returns for her senior season after a stellar junior campaign made all the better by emerging fellow middle Grace Longmire. Both should do plenty of damage this fall.