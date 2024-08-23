Bureau Valley wins by fifth-man tie-breaker: BCR roundup for Thursday, Aug. 22

BOYS GOLF

At Sheffield: Bureau Valley (164) edged United (164) by the fifth-man tie-breaker in Lincoln Trail golf play Thursday at Hidden Lake Golf Course.

Wyatt Novotny led the Storm with a 35. Also for the Storm were Landen Birdsley with a 42, Colin Stabler with a 43, Atticus Middleton wit a 44, Logan Philhower with the pivotal fifth-man score of 46 and Landon Smith a 47.

Stark County was third at 197.

At Kewanee: St. Bede (184) took second in a triangular at Baker Park between Ridgewood (177) and host Kewanee (216) on Thursday. Chris Gedraitis led the Bruins with a 43 while Abe Wiesbrock, Zach Husser and Caden Carls each shot 47s.

GIRLS GOLF

At Sheffield: Michaela Noder led Bureau Valley with a 51 Thursday at Hidden Lake Golf Course. Also for the Storm, Faith Hanson shot a 59, Grace Phillips a 66 and Elizabeth Bowyer a 74.

The Storm (250) finished third behind United (166) and Stark County (200).