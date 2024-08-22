Ottawa High School dismisses early because of food service staff shortage, after other options were explored

Ottawa High School closed early Thursday and will close early again Friday, because of a shortage of certified food service personnel. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Lunch will not be served on these days. Students will be dismissed at 11:13 a.m. on Thursday and at 10:33 a.m. on Friday.

Superintendent Michael Cushing said the school’s food service provider, Sodexo Group, is experiencing a shortage of workers because of illness. Staff must be certified to prepare and serve food at schools.

Cushing said the district looked into other options but didn’t find any that would be feasible.

“We investigated other options regarding the delivery of food service to our over 1,375 students and staff, but we quickly realized those options were not possible due to food handling guidelines and not being able to meet the dietary needs of all our students,” Cushing said.

Cushing said he hopes this issue is an isolated incident and does not anticipate it happening again this school year.

Bus transportation will continue as usual on both days.

Cushing said the district appreciates the community’s patience and understanding during the unexpected situation.