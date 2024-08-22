18 dental assistants receive pins at IVCC ceremony

Eighteen new dental assistants celebrated completing their program during Illinois Valley Community College’s annual pinning ceremony July 27. They will become the backbone of dental practices, a comforting presence and bring the skills to assist in complex procedures and help maintain optimal oral health, Program Coordinator Lyndsey Beetz said in her remarks. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

Eighteen new dental assistants celebrated completing their program during Illinois Valley Community College’s annual pinning ceremony July 27.

Graduates Mark Tucker and Madeline Pangrcic reflected on the year.

Over the course of their studies, classmates became a family, Tucker said, and he was the only brother with 17 sisters.

“I am proud of all of us and I hope you guys will remember this program when difficulties arise,” Tucker said. “Focus on the goal, the people who love and support you, and you can do anything.”

“Though at times this day felt like it might never come,” Pangrcic said, “our long nights and early mornings of studying, getting ready for clinic and preparing for boards has finally paid off! It felt like just yesterday we were mixing cements and practicing our check-offs, and now here we are graduating!”

Program Coordinator Lyndsey Beetz saluted students’ long hours and their families’ support.

“Thank you for giving them to us for this past year to train ... we’re happy to give them back now.

“As they step into their new roles, they will be the backbone of dental practices, ensuring that everything runs smoothly and that patients receive the highest quality of care. They will be the comforting presence that eases patient anxiety, the skilled hands that assist in complex procedures and the knowledgeable professionals who help maintain optimal oral health. Remember what you’ve accomplished here. Always be proud of how far you’ve come, and never stop pushing to go even further.”

Payton Crawford received the Teamwork Award winner, recognized by the class for supporting classmates, communicating effectively and sharing responsibilities. Beetz said Crawford was an asset to the success of the spring dental clinic and set a benchmark for others to follow.

Analiyah Flores received the Astounding Assistant Award, recognizing exceptional skill, dedication and a compassionate approach to patient care.

“On our first day of seeing patients, this student surpassed all my expectations. Her chairside manner was one of the best I have ever seen,” Beetz said. “She carried herself with such confidence while making each patient feel at ease.”

Graduates are: Jenna Andersen; Ashley Calamaco; Payton Crawford; Kaitlynn Donovan; Analiyah Flores; Alivia Golightly; Dezirea Jordan; Madeline Klicker; Madeline Pangrcic; Olivia Pastirik; Sophie Rutledge; Odalis Sangrabriel; Mark Tucker; Daisy Valdez; Cassie Williams and Leilani Zavada.

Ten students graduated Magna Cum Laude, achieving GPAs of 3.75 or above. Six graduated Cum Laude, achieving GPAs of 3.25 to 3.74.

The pins are small medallions engraved with the college name and program, ceremoniously presented by loved ones. The graduate dental assistants and their faculty joined in reciting the Dental Assistants Pledge.

IVCC’s dental assistant program is one of only four accredited programs in the state and the only program in which graduates can earn expanded-function certification after completing the dental assistant certificate. That means they can perform advanced clinical duties, which has made IVCC’s dental assistant program popular with students and produced graduates who are in demand by dental offices seeking cross-trained professionals.

To learn more about the program, visit IVCCdentalassisting.