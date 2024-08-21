Ollie’s distribution center in Princeton celebrates grand opening, bringing more than 200 jobs

Princeton Mayor Ray Mabry holds a sign to present to Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the grand opening celebration on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Princeton. The new distribution center is 615,000 square foot, which is about the equivalent of 11 football fields. The cost of the project is $68 million. (Scott Anderson)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet distribution center in Princeton celebrated its grand opening Wednesday, bringing more than 200 jobs to the region.

About 75 guests were in attendance including community leaders, patrons and employees. The event began with Senior Vice President of Supply Chain Brian McNabb welcoming everyone by sharing some trivia about an upcoming movie “Harold and the Purple Crayon,” in which Ollie’s makes an appearance.

“Harold actually works for Ollie’s and he has an incredible imagination,” he said. “And whatever he draws with his purple crayon comes to life … But a couple of years ago, Ollie’s leadership as well as our partners took out our own purple crayons and started to draft up this facility.”

“We are officially bringing this facility to life here.”

The distribution center, which employs 200 plus people, is located near Interstate 80 and off of Progress Drive. The 615,000-square-foot facility, about the equivalent of 10 football fields, services 58 stores across nine states. It will grow to over 150 stores, most of them in the Midwest.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Inc., founded in 1982, is a retailer of closeouts and excess inventory, selling food, books, housewares, toys, electronics, domestics, clothing, furniture, health and beauty, flooring and seasonal items, among other products. The chain has 462 stores across the country. An Ollie’s is scheduled to open in Peru.

Princeton Area Chamber of Commerce President Jenica Cole said bringing employers such as Ollie’s that can bring hundreds of jobs to the community is a huge step.

“We would love to see other employers think about Princeton when they’re looking to build because that helps create jobs and that’s what we want to see in our community,” she said. “We are a thriving community, but in order to keep that going it takes large employers like Ollie’s investing in our community.”

McNabb said community is important to Ollie’s and the Princeton community has welcomed the new company with open arms.

“We always say that shopping at Ollie’s is like going on a giant treasure hunt,” he said. “But we believe we found our own treasure right here settled in our new home in Princeton.”

Princeton Mayor Ray Mabry gave background on the site and the project, thanking previous administrations for their collaborative effort in bringing “a mysterious company” with the code name for Illinois as “whiskey.”

“We’re celebrating a long term relationship with Ollie’s,” he said.

Mabry said Ollie’s has already had a positive impact in the community, by using local contractors to build the warehouse, hiring people in the supply chain and getting contractors to bring their goods and services to the area.

“Ollie’s is a part of our community now,” he said. “We’re family and we’re glad to be family. We mean that and we can see that.”

The mayor ended his remarks by giving Ollie’s a Positively Princeton sign for outside and another for people in attendance to sign.

“It’s a long-term relationship,” he said. “We are benefiting from it and we look forward to continuing working with [Ollie’s].”