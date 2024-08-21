August 21, 2024
Motorcyclist injured in single-vehicle crash in Ottawa

Police: Rider crashed into tree after crossing railroad tracks on Columbus Street

By Bill Freskos
A man was injured during a crash on Columbus St. in Ottawa around 6:30 p.m. on Monday evening.

A 40-year-old motorcyclist of Ottawa was injured Monday in a single-vehicle crash on Columbus Street in Ottawa, just south of the railroad tracks.

The crash occurred at about 6:30 p.m. as the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Columbus Street, Ottawa police said. The rider was riding past West Joliet Street and crossing over the railroad tracks when they lost control, went over the curb and collided with a tree, police said.

The Ottawa Police Department and the Ottawa Fire Department responded to the scene to assist. The motorcyclist was taken to OSF Saint Elizabeth in Ottawa for treatment.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

