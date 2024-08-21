Main Street, depot projects complete in Princeton; more projects slated for fall

Princeton City Manager Theresa Wittenauer updated the Princeton City Council on Monday of construction projects throughout the city, including news the Amtrak depot parking lot is complete. (Scott Anderson)

Two down. A few more to go.

Princeton City Manager Theresa Wittenauer updated the Princeton City Council on Monday of construction projects throughout the city.

A resurfaced and repainted Main Street reopened to all traffic after being closed last week.

Additionally, the Amtrak depot lot is complete. New lighting will be installed this week, Wittenauer said. The $542,952 project included resurfacing, among other improvements. Princeton has eight daily stops at its Amtrak depot.

After the city’s Homestead Festival scheduled Sept. 5 to Sept. 8, the Main and Peru streets intersection will undergo improvements from the Illinois Department of Transportation. The city still is waiting for the traffic control lights to come in for the project, so they may be installed later.

A preconstruction meeting is scheduled for the Marion Street sanitary sewer replacement. This work is conducted with the help of a federal grant and should start as soon as Sept. 9. The street then will be repaired in the spring. Storm water repairs also will be conducted in the spring, Wittenauer said. The two sewer projects have to remain separated because of the grant stipulations, Wittenauer said.

Wittenauer said the solar project by the transfer station is on schedule to be complete by the end of the year.