Hanna Claiborne, Illyana Jones lead Princeton girls at Wyaton Hills: Golf roundup, Tuesday, Aug. 21

GIRLS GOLF

At Princeton: Hanna Claiborne and Illyana Jones shot 53s to lead Princeton (219) to victory over Stark County (231) on Tuesday at Wyaton Hills Golf Course.

Also for PHS, Reese Reviglio added a 56, Halli Petersen a 57, Samantha Woolley a 58 and Addie Carr a 62.

At Spring Valley: Anna Cyrocki led St. Bede with a 115 in the Early Season Tee Off Classic it hosted at Spring Creek Golf Course on Tuesday. Other scorers for the Bruins were Eden Galvan (125), Andrea Brandner (127) and Breanna Martinez (133).

Rockford Lutheran (379) took first.

At Sheffield: Michaela Noder recorded a 60 to lead Bureau Valley (267) in a loss to Princeville (227) at Hidden Lake Golf Club on Monday.

BOYS GOLF

At Spring Valley: Caden Carls led host St. Bede with a 90 in the Early Season Tee Off Classic at Spring Creek Golf Course on Tuesday. Also for the Bruins, Abraham Wiesbrock and Chris Gedraitis shot 93s and Zach Husser and Kaden Nauman added 98s.

Rockford Lutheran (300) took first.

At Mendota: Host Mendota carded a 171 to top Princeton (193) and Putnam County (212) on Monday at Mendota Golf Club.

Brody Hartt shot a 41 for Mendota, while Dane Doyle had a 44 and Tayven Orozco added a 46.

Kaiden Coomer paced Princeton with a 47, while Jackson Mason (48), Luke Smith (49) and Jayden Fulkerson (49) also contributed.

Scoring for Putnam County were Jacob Edens (44), Jake Dove (51), AJ Furer (55) and Zac LeQuia (62).

At Sheffield: Bureau Valley’s Landen Birdsley shot a 36 to lead the Storm to a victory in a triangular at Hidden Lake Golf Club on Monday.

Bureau Valley tallied a 153 to beat Galva (205) and Princeville (222).