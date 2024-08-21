Bureau Valley community shows support for coach Saige Barnett

When someone in the Bureau Valley community is hurting, they all hurt.

The Bureau Valley community is rallying in support of volleyball coach and alum Saige Barnett and her fiance, Hunter Oleson, who lost their Hooppole house to a fire Sunday.

Bureau Valley High School will host a series of fundraisers to help them during their time of need.

There will be 50/50 raffles held during Friday’s Meet the Storm Night starting at 6 p.m. and Saturday’s football scrimmage with Erie-Prophetstown starting at 5:30 p.m. Sponsors are the BVHS Social Committee and BV volleyball and cheer squads.

Tickets for a hog raffle sponsored by the BVHS Booster Club will be held on both nights with the winner to be drawn Saturday night for a fully processed hog.

The BV volleyball and cheer squads also will hold a bake sale during BVHS student lunches Sept. 27.

A dinner sponsored by the National Honor Society will be held before the volleyball matches Sept. 27 with Erie-Prophetstown.

Barnett, a 2019 BVHS graduate, is in her second season as the Storm’s head volleyball coach. Oleson is from Prophetstown.