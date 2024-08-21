Bureau County grand jury: Aug. 16, 2024

The following cases were considered Aug. 16 by the Bureau County Grand Jury.

Koren E. Pertell, 29, Princeton, was indicted for the Class 2 Felony offense of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. She is accused of possessing an automobile belonging to another person, knowing it to have been stolen. A sergeant from the Princeton Police Department testified before the grand jury. The defendant is on pretrial release.

Zachary L. Jeffery, 34, Princeton, was indicted for the Class 2 Felony offense of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He is accused of possessing an automobile belonging to another person, knowing it to have been stolen. A sergeant from the Princeton Police Department testified before the grand jury. The defendant is on pretrial release.

Jonathon L. Cooper, 27, Princeton, was indicted for the Class 2 Felony offense of unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He is accused of possessing an automobile belonging to another person, knowing it to have been stolen. A sergeant from the Princeton Police Department testified before the grand jury. The defendant is on pretrial release

Hoften L. Williams, 46, Princeton, was indicted for two counts the Class 4 Felony offenses of violation of an order of protection. He is accused of knowingly committing acts that were prohibited by an order of protection by making contact and failing to stay away from a protected person and by going to the residence of a protected person. A deputy from the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office testified before the grand jury. This defendant is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office following a detention hearing.

These indictments were presented to the grand jury by Bureau County State’s Attorney Thomas P. Briddick and First Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel C. Anderson. The indictments were returned before Judge Geno J. Caffarini and Judge James Andreoni. There were six suppressed cases.

These indictments are accusations against the defendants. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty.