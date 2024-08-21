2024 BCR Boys Cross Country Preview: 5 runners to watch

Adrian Gallardo (Bureau Valley, jr.): As a sophomore, Gallardo qualified for sectionals by placing 31st in the Bureau Valley Regional with a time of 18:34. He placed 76th in the Oregon Sectional. He also finished 25th in the Three Rivers Conference Meet.
Greyson Marincic (St. Bede, sr.): In his first go-around in the Tri-County, Marincic placed eighth (20:33.92) in the conference meet. He finished 20th in the Seneca regional.
Eri Martinez-Prado (Hall, sr.): Martinez-Prado qualified for sectionals out of the Seneca Regional, placing 15th (19:41.4). He placed 22nd in the Three Rivers Meet.
Maddox Moore (Bureau Valley, jr.): As a sophomore, Moore finished 36th (20:03) in the Three Rivers Meet, 65th in the Amboy Invite and placed 36th in the Bureau Valley Regional.
Augustus Swanson (Princeton, jr.): The reigning BCR Runner of the Year advanced out of the Seneca Regional with an eighth-place finish (18:38.8) and placed 32nd (17:48.58) in the Oregon Sectional. Swanson led the Tigers with a sixth-place finish in their own Coates Invitational and a 15th-place showing in the Three Rivers Meet.