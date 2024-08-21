2024 BCR Boys Cross Country Preview: 5 runners to watch

Bureau Valley’s Adrian Gallardo sprints for the finish in the 50th Amboy Columbus Day Cross Country Invite Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. He was one of five runners named to the 2023 All-BCR Boys Cross Country Team. (Alex T. Paschal)

Adrian Gallardo (Bureau Valley, jr.): As a sophomore, Gallardo qualified for sectionals by placing 31st in the Bureau Valley Regional with a time of 18:34. He placed 76th in the Oregon Sectional. He also finished 25th in the Three Rivers Conference Meet.

Greyson Marincic (St. Bede, sr.): In his first go-around in the Tri-County, Marincic placed eighth (20:33.92) in the conference meet. He finished 20th in the Seneca regional.

Eri Martinez-Prado (Hall, sr.): Martinez-Prado qualified for sectionals out of the Seneca Regional, placing 15th (19:41.4). He placed 22nd in the Three Rivers Meet.

Maddox Moore (Bureau Valley, jr.): As a sophomore, Moore finished 36th (20:03) in the Three Rivers Meet, 65th in the Amboy Invite and placed 36th in the Bureau Valley Regional.

Augustus Swanson (Princeton, jr.): The reigning BCR Runner of the Year advanced out of the Seneca Regional with an eighth-place finish (18:38.8) and placed 32nd (17:48.58) in the Oregon Sectional. Swanson led the Tigers with a sixth-place finish in their own Coates Invitational and a 15th-place showing in the Three Rivers Meet.