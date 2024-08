Tiskilwa Historical Society invites the community at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, to a tribute performance to a legendary American songwriter “This Land Is Your Land: The Folksongs of Woody Guthrie.” (Photo provided by Cecille Gerber)

Bucky Halker, longtime musician, historian and Illinois Humanities Road Scholar, will present a guitar and vocal program in the community room of Museum on Main, 100 E. Main St., Tiskilwa. For updated details, check the society’s Facebook page or website www.tiskilwahistoricalsociety.org.