Sports Shorts: Registration open for Underground Railroad 5K, Princeton Junior Bowlers

Registration is open for the 31st annual Underground Railroad 5K set for Saturday, Sept. 7, in Princeton.

Entry is $30 for an individual or $300 for a corporate team (up to 20 participants). T-shirts are guaranteed to all pre-registered participants and will be available to day-of registrants while supplies last.

Race day schedule begins with registration at 7 a.m. with a kids fun run at 8 a.m. and the race at 8:30 a.m. The course begins and ends at the Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Ave. W.

For more information, contact race director Brett Renner at the Met at 815-876-0721.

Junior Bowlers

Registration will be held for the upcoming Princeton Junior Bowlers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Pin Splitters Lanes. There will also be open bowling at this time.