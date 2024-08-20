August 20, 2024
Sports Shorts: Registration open for Underground Railroad 5K, Princeton Junior Bowlers

By Kevin Hieronymus
Registration is open for the 31st annual Underground Railroad 5K set for Saturday, Sept. 7, in Princeton.

Entry is $30 for an individual or $300 for a corporate team (up to 20 participants). T-shirts are guaranteed to all pre-registered participants and will be available to day-of registrants while supplies last.

Race day schedule begins with registration at 7 a.m. with a kids fun run at 8 a.m. and the race at 8:30 a.m. The course begins and ends at the Bureau County Metro Center, 837 Park Ave. W.

For more information, contact race director Brett Renner at the Met at 815-876-0721.

Junior Bowlers

Registration will be held for the upcoming Princeton Junior Bowlers from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Pin Splitters Lanes. There will also be open bowling at this time.

