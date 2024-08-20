Prospective candidates pull petitions in La Salle, Peru, Spring Valley

Petitions for the April 1 election were available beginning Tuesday in municipalities with open seats.
Potential candidates requested petitions in La Salle, Peru and Spring Valley. Requesting petitions does not mean the individual is considered a candidate in the 2025 election. Those individuals must file their candidacy in November to be placed on the spring ballot. Petitions can be pulled at any point prior to the filing deadlines in November.
In order to acquire petitions, a candidate should contact their city clerk in-person, or call with their office with any questions.
Here is a look at some of the potential candidates who requested petitions on the first day.
La Salle
Mayor: Jeff Grove
Treasurer: Virginia Kochanowski
First Ward Alderman: James “Diz” Demes
Second Ward: Tom Ptak
Third Ward: John “Doc” Lavieri
Peru
Clerk: Dave Bartley
Treasurer: Jackson Powell
Mayor: Ken Kolowski, Doug Bernabei, Bob Tieman
First Ward: Kevin White
Fourth Ward: Jim Lukosus
Spring Valley
Mayor: Melanie Malooley-Thompson
City Clerk: Rebecca Hansen
Treasurer: Jack Boroski
Third Ward: JC Heerdt