Prospective candidates pull petitions in La Salle, Peru, Spring Valley

Petitions for the April 1 election were available beginning Tuesday in municipalities with open seats. (Shaw Local News Network)

Petitions for the April 1 election were available beginning Tuesday in municipalities with open seats.

Potential candidates requested petitions in La Salle, Peru and Spring Valley. Requesting petitions does not mean the individual is considered a candidate in the 2025 election. Those individuals must file their candidacy in November to be placed on the spring ballot. Petitions can be pulled at any point prior to the filing deadlines in November.

In order to acquire petitions, a candidate should contact their city clerk in-person, or call with their office with any questions.

Here is a look at some of the potential candidates who requested petitions on the first day.

La Salle

Mayor: Jeff Grove

Treasurer: Virginia Kochanowski

First Ward Alderman: James “Diz” Demes

Second Ward: Tom Ptak

Third Ward: John “Doc” Lavieri

Peru

Clerk: Dave Bartley

Treasurer: Jackson Powell

Mayor: Ken Kolowski, Doug Bernabei, Bob Tieman

First Ward: Kevin White

Fourth Ward: Jim Lukosus

Spring Valley

Mayor: Melanie Malooley-Thompson

City Clerk: Rebecca Hansen

Treasurer: Jack Boroski

Third Ward: JC Heerdt