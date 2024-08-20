La Salle boutique moves to Ottawa

Bold and Curvy has opened in Ottawa. The women’s boutique closed its La Salle location Aug. 10 and opened last week at 211 W. Madison St., Ottawa. The shop specializes in plus size women’s clothing and also offers consignment clothing. (Derek Barichello)

Bold and Curvy has opened in downtown Ottawa.

The women’s boutique closed its La Salle location Aug. 10 and opened last week at 211 W. Madison St., Ottawa.

The shop specializes in plus size women’s clothing and also offers consignment clothing.

”I am beyond excited to collaborate with other Ottawa businesses for the many events happening downtown,” owner Andrea Sugg said on the business’ Facebook page when she made the announcement in July.

The store was open for Ottawa’s Third Friday this past Friday night. New store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

