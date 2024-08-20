High school golf: Previews for the 2024 season across The Times area

BOYS

Coach: Keith Budzowski (seventh season)

Top returners: Chandler Creedon, sr.; Seth Cooper, sr.; Jacob Armstrong, jr.; Colt Bryson, jr.; Bryer Harris, so.

Key newcomers: Deklan Gage, sr.; Rylee Hogue, so.

Worth noting: The Pirates — which missed a state berth as a team last season by one stroke on a fifth-player tiebreaker — lost three-time The Times Boys Golfer of the Year Drake Kaufman to graduation but return a ton of firepower to the links this fall. Creedon (39.8 nine-hole average, Interstate 8 All-Conference, Class 2A regional champion) and Cooper (39.4, Interstate 8 All-Conference) will look to lead a group that has helped build the program to a conference and state contender the last few seasons. Armstrong (41.0) and Bryson (40.5) return after both earned Interstate 8 All-Conference honorable mention accolades. Harris (38.9) finished third at regionals and was an Interstate 8 All-Conference pick in his rookie campaign. “The team did not let the sectional setback affect their love for the game,” Budzowski said. “Many of the boys spent hours in the winter months working on indoor simulators and as soon as the spring weather allowed, they headed back to course to start preparing for this season. We graduated one of the best golfers to comes through Ottawa High School and the younger golfers knew there would be a spot on the varsity squad up for grabs. The time and dedication these boys put in will not go unnoticed this fall, and their hunger for a postseason trip to the state meet is greater than ever.”

GIRLS

Coach: Ryan Gunderson (fifth season)

Top returners: Payton Bruck, sr.; Marlie Orlandi, sr.; Sam Rivera, sr.; Ava Perry, sr.; Mara McCullough, so.; Bella Borowski, so.

Key newcomers: Skylar Nodland, jr.; Ava Ramza, jr.; Lila Windy, jr.

Worth noting: The Pirates return a trio of four-year players who will be expected to lead the way in Bruck, Orlandi and Rivera. “Overall, the girls have been great to coach and are ‘all in’ as a group,” Gunderson said. “I couldn’t ask for a better group to coach. I’m excited to see what the new players can bring to the table and grow as athletes. The returners are already showing improved scores and setting a good example on work ethic for the new players coming in.”

BOYS

Coach: Mike Butler (13th season)

Top returners: Noah Campbell, sr.; Keegan Herren, sr.; Karson Hothan, sr.; Nolan Ketchum, sr.; Colten Oakes, sr.; Denim Tuymer, sr.; Braden Ballard, jr.; Ethan French, jr.; Kyle Michels, jr.; Nolan Oros, jr.; Brock Sondgeroth, jr.

Worth noting: The Indians posted a 12-3 dual meet record (5-1 in conference) and finished in second place in their first season in the Kishwaukee River Conference after the conference tournament at Blackstone in Marengo. But this team will have a new look. Sandwich graduated five starters and lost another to football, Kai Kern. Campbell is back for his fourth season on varsity. He is a two-time sectional qualifier and two-time honorable mention all-conference selection. “He is a very good golfer who is strong in all phases of the game,” said Butler, in his 13th season as head coach. “I look for him to have another strong season that hopefully ends at the state tournament in October.” Oakes returns after a solid junior season, and Michels and Oros will look to make a splash after a successful 2023 season at the JV level. “The team is also lucky enough to have several strong golfers competing to round out the lineup, which usually leads to great things during the season,” Butler said. “All in all, the Indians are looking to expand on the success of last year and hope to compete for a conference title.”

GIRLS

Coach: Ashley Isham (first season)

Top returners: Brynn Butler, so.; Ruby Ferguson, jr.; Fiona Legge, jr.

Key newcomers: Gracelyn Mikkelson, fr.; Olivia Holterhaus, fr.; Callie Kesselring, fr.; Vivian Pastion, fr.; Autumn Koesler, fr.; Audrey Kuntz, fr.

Worth noting: First-year head coach Isham welcomes back three players from last year’s team – Ferguson, Legge and Butler. Butler was an all-conference selection in 2023, Ferguson honorable mention. Added to the mix are six freshmen. Of that group, Mikkelson and Kesselring competed with the middle school program at Sandwich last year. “Unlike last year, when the Indians couldn’t compete with a full roster, we are excited to have a complete varsity team this season,” Isham said. “The girls maintain positive attitudes, demonstrate a strong willingness to learn and are committed to putting in the effort. We anticipate significant growth as the season progresses and are excited for what lies ahead.”

BOYS

Coach: Dustin Masley (eighth season)

Top returners: Nolan Ketcham, sr.

Key newcomers: Brody Elias, jr.; Kolden Nuemann, jr.; Keagan Angelico, jr.; Carter Compton so.; Brennen Stillwell, so.; Jack Studnicki, so.

Worth noting: The Bulldogs were 10-0 in duals, including 6-0 in Illinois Central Eight Conference play, and captured both the league’s regular-season and tournament titles but lost all-conference members Cole Park, Jaydon Nambo, Logan Aukland and Zander McCloskey to graduation. Ketcham was also an all-league player and Masley hopes as a three-year player he can provide consistent scoring and act as a leader, mentoring younger players on and off the course. “All of these guys competed all summer, improved their games and we are anxious to see how we match up with the competition in the area and in our conference,” Masley said. “Early in the season, we are looking for consistency and good on-course decision-making. We do not possess a lot of varsity experience, but we have solid golfers who love the game and love to compete. Our goals for the season are to win a conference championship and compete for a regional championship.”

BOYS

Coach: Ryan Nelle (first season)

Top returners: Ashton Grady, sr.; Braxton Nelle, so.

Key newcomers: David Clairmont, jr., Lillian Pollnow, so.; Shea Connor, so.; Sawyer Ernat, fr.

Worth noting: The Crusaders lost mainstays Carson Zellers and Daniel Hoffman to graduation. Coach Nelle says Grady spent a lot of his summer golfing and improving, and he hopes while will have to take over the leadership role for this team despite the big shoes to fill. “Braxton and Lillian both have also spent some good time on their game over the summer and are looking to improve significantly on their scores from the previous season,” said coach Nelle. “After watching quite a few matches last season, I wanted to make sure we were spending the time early in practice this year working on chipping (inside 50 yards) and putting. Hopefully, we can cut some strokes off of our game and be a more competitive group and take the next step into and past the regionals this season.”

BOYS

Coach: Bryan Erickson (15th season)

Top returners: Grant Siegel, sr.; Keegan Murphy, sr.; Ryker Terry, sr.; Cooper Thorson, so.; Raiden Terry, so.; Cody Malak, so.

Key newcomers: Vincent Corrado, jr.; Zander Newberry, jr.; Trent Powell, fr.; Hudson Hartwig, fr.

Worth noting: Seneca is in an excellent position entering the 2024 season. They return all six starters from last year’s team, half of whom have three years of varsity experience. Add in that Erickson believes he has six players genuinely worthy of the five and six spots, and you have a deep squad to get excited over.

Seneca's Shelby Welsh tees off on the 8th hole during the Class 1A Regional golf meet last season at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley. (Scott Anderson)

GIRLS

Coach: Bryan Erickson (15th season)

Top returners: Shelby Welsh, sr.; Camryn Stecken, jr.; Brooklyn Szfranski, jr.; Piper Stenzel, so.; Vivienne Cronkrite, so.

Key newcomers: Haiden Lavarier, so.

Worth noting: It’s going to be hard to improve on what the Irish did last year. Tri-County Conference champions, regional champions for the first time in program history, and a third consecutive year at sectionals? That’s outstanding. If there were an area newcomer of the year, Stenzel would have been it after she burst onto the scene as an individual regional champion, making the all-conference team and qualifying for state where she finished tied for 33rd. Welsh was an all-conference selection as well. Three key players from last year’s team are gone, but another conference title and fourth consecutive sectional appearance are very achievable goals.

BOYS

Coach: Jennifer Bliss (second season)

Top returners: Kyle Bliss, sr.; Sam Schmitz, sr.; Zane Drysdale, jr.

Key newcomers: Connor Dodge, sr.; Nick Plesko, sr.; Nolan Price, jr.; Hayden Marsinko, fr.; Brayden Matsko, fr.; Jaedon Wulzen, fr.; Kaydee Bliss, fr.; Addison Drysdale, fr.

Worth noting: The Warriors will be led this fall by four-year players Bliss and Schmitz and will be joined by eight new players this season. “We are very pleased to see the golf program continue to grow here at Woodland,” said coach Bliss. “We have doubled in size this year and will be able to field both a varsity and junior Varsity team. I look forward to watching our returning seniors improve and have hopes that they will go on to sectionals, while I’m also excited to see our new members grow and improve throughout the season. As a team, I see good things and have high hopes for this team.”

Coach: Josh Myers (first season)

Top returners: Beau Raikes, sr.; Payton Wills, sr.; Payton Twait, jr.; David Ulrich, so.

Key newcomers: Cash Raikes, jr.; Carter Meyer, so.; Ethan Stark, so.

Worth noting: The Serena-Newark golf squad will have a mix of experience and youth this fall. Twait advanced to sectionals last season and will be expected to lead the way this fall. “I am looking forward to the season as we have a good mix of Serena and Newark golfers out,” Myers said. “We also have a good mix of upperclassmen and underclassmen golfers, so I’ll be looking for our upperclassman to fine-tune some things while also helping out the underclassman.”

BOYS

Coach: Dillon Reel (fifth season)

Top returners: Aaden Browder, so.; Grady Harp, sr.; Easton Fruit, sr.

Key newcomers: Hunter Schubbe, so.; JP Anderson, so.; Virgil Ackley, sr.

Worth noting: The Red Raiders return a strong core of players from last year’s squad that placed second in the Little Ten Conference Tournament. Browder is back after a strong freshman season as he finished second on the team with a 43 average and placed sixth at the LTC Tournament. Fruit (46 average) and Harp (48 average) also were contributors last fall. “We’re looking to make a run at the LTC Tournament and sectional this year after the second-place finish last year,” Reel said. “We’re using that as a building block for how successful we can me. The future of Earlville golf is bright.” Earlville also has two girls in returning sophomore Rylee Hill, who coach Dillon Reel said has a chance to qualify for sectional, and freshman Rozlyn Sebby, a first-time golfer. “I’m thankful to have two girls who made the commitment to show up and play,” Reel said.

BOYS

Coach: John Korso (first season)

Top returners: Aiden Hopkins, sr.; Ryder Shaw, sr.; Aiden Wold, jr.; Drew Thatcher, jr.; Landon Pennington, jr.; Kaden Geers, so.

Key newcomers: Noah Brandt, sr.; Joe Freeman, sr.; CJ Becker, jr.; Lucas Herlein, so.; Landen Sweigart, so.; Jack Short, fr.

GIRLS

Coach: John Korso (first season)

Top returners: Laynie Wold, jr.; Dylan Wold, so.

Key newcomers: Sienna Deacon, sr.; Rylie Donahue, sr.; Addi Cole, so.; Aimee Kleveno, so.; Maddie Taylor, so.

Worth noting: First-year coach Korso is excited to see what his teams can do this fall with a solid mix of experience and new players. Aiden Wold returns after qualifying for sections as a sophomore. “It’s an exciting time for Somonauk golf, which coops with nearby Leland, as after a handful of years of being volunteer, golf is once again a fully school-sponsored sport,” Korso said. “At the heart of my philosophy is simply the enjoyment of the game. We have players who are very serious about honing their skills to improve their games, and we have players who are just picking up the game because they wanted to get involved with school. Whatever the case may be, I want our players to have fun, learn from each other, work as a team, and enjoy the personal challenge of improving their games.”

GIRLS

Coach: Lisa Lindstrom (seventh season)

Top returners: Jessica Schultz, sr.; Julia Ehrnthaller, sr.; Alannah Halley, jr.; Abby Greenland, jr.; Madeline Theesefield, so.; Olivia Bernardi, so.; Allie Burton, so.; Ava Meierhoffer, so.

Worth noting: The Knights return a veteran group that had a successful season last fall. The Knights won the Kool Classic and placed third at the St. Bede tournament and the Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament. Fieldcrest tied for fourth at the St. Bede Regional, just three strokes from advancing as a team to sectional. Schultz placed fifth at the regional to qualify for sectional where she finished three strokes shy of a state berth. She also was All-HOIC. “She is a smart golfer who plays to her driving strength,” Lindstrom said. “Over the past year, she has worked on her putting skills to hopefully move her on to the state level.”