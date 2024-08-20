Duo hit with weapon charges in Mendota

Two out-of-state motorists face felony weapon charges after a routine traffic stop Tuesday in Mendota yielded multiple pending charges, none related to the Sunday shooting under investigation. (Photo provided by Mendota Police)

John H. Larson, 39, of St. Paul, Minnesota, was charged with DUI for drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon plus multiple traffic offenses following a traffic stop at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 34 near Interstate 39.

The passenger in the vehicle, 24-year-old Maxwell Seabury, 24, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear (driving while revoked) out of Williamson County, Tennessee and also was charged with possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Larson and Seabury were taken to the La Salle County Jail.

Mendota police said the case is “completely unrelated” to the shots-fired incident reported Sunday, which remains under investigation.