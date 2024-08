Mendota police are investigating a report of gun shots fired early Sunday at Second Street and Ninth Avenue. (Shaw Local File photo)

Mendota police are investigating a report of gun shots fired early Sunday at Second Street and Ninth Avenue.

In a Tuesday news release, police said they were alerted to reports of “a suspicious noise.” A preliminary investigation indicated “firearm discharges were shot in the air from a vehicle.”

Anyone with information is asked to asked to call Mendota police at 815-539-9331.