Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation to conduct frozen meal fundraiser

The Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation will be selling frozen meals to raise money.

These meals are prepared by Custom Catering & BBQ for the Farm Bureau Foundation.

Pick up 10 prepackaged meals, created and prepared by Custom Catering and BBQ. It costs $200 and averages $4 a person with each meal feeding five people. Orders and payment are due by Sept. 13.

Meals include: Chicken and biscuits, pulled pork mac and cheese, chicken bacon ranch pasta, ham and beans, smoked pork tenderloin, Swiss steak, pulled pork, chuckwagon beans, Hawaiian chicken and broccoli cheese soup.

Meals will be prepared, packaged and frozen. Meals will be packaged in a sealed box for pickup and can be picked up between 3 and 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the Bureau County Farm Bureau.

Mail or drop off your payment at Bureau County Farm Bureau Foundation, 1407 N. Main St., Princeton, IL 61356 or pay by phone, which has a service fee, at 815-875-6468.