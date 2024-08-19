Volleyball: Princeton named No. 47 on IHSA’s top 50 programs

Princeton has a rich tradition in volleyball. It has made four state tournament appearances, including the 1990 state championship team pictured here. The Tigresses have won 19 regional and 11 sectional championships. On Monday, Princeton was announced as the No. 47 best program in the state as part of the IHSA's top 50 countdown. (BCR file photo)

The Princeton High School volleyball program was one of the first in the state.

It is now being recognized as one of the best.

Princeton was announced on Monday at No. 47 on the IHSA’s list of the Top 50 programs in the state.

The IHSA is recognizing the top 50 volleyball and football programs to help commemorate the 50th year anniversary of both sports state championship games in November.

A group of current and former high school coaches, administrators, and media members from around the state served on the committees to select the Top 50 programs in each sport.

There will be daily announcements for both sports counting down to No. 1 on Nov. 16.

Princeton, which fielded its first volleyball team in the fall of 1973 after the passing of Title IX, has a rich tradition in the sport.

Rita Placek took over the program in 1974 led the Tigresses to great heights over her 25-year coaching career, with three Class A state tournament appearances, including the 1990 state championship.

The 1990-state champion Tigresses still holds a state record of 503 aces.

Over the course of its 50-year history, the Princeton program has won four district championships, 19 regional championships and 11 sectional champions with four state appearances. The 1990 state championship remains the only team state championship in school history.

Placek, who retired from coaching after the 1998 season with a 495-178-14 record and now lives in Colorado, said it is a great recognition for the Tigresses, especially since there “are far more than 50 great volleyball programs in Illinois.”

In the early years of volleyball, Placek said, “I think all the coaches wanted volleyball to be the premier sport in Illinois and all worked together to try to make that happen.”

She said Princeton volleyball “has been blessed with only a handful of coaches,” including current coach Andy Puck, who begins his 23rd season. She credits that continuity and the talents of the many players over the years as the secret to the Tigresses’ success.

“I coached for 25 years and Andy will surpass me soon. Continuity is important for successful programs and we have always been supported by great administrators,” said Placek, who was inducted into the Bureau County Sports Hall of Fame last month. “The girls that played volleyball at Princeton were such hard workers. They took great pride in helping each other become better in each practice. And each year we had a team goal of bettering ourselves over the previous season.

“Success builds success. Many wonderful memories of all the girls that were and are Princeton volleyball.”

Former Princeton coach Rita Placek speaks during the community reception to honor the 1990 state champion Tigresses volleyball team. It remains as the only state champion in school history. (Photo provided)

In addition to the 1990 state championship, Placek’s Tigresses made state tournament appearances in 1980 and 1994.

“It is an incredible honor to be selected,” said Puck, who guided the Tigresses back to state in 2008, placing fourth in 2A. “This program is what it is because of Rita Placek and the standard she set. Along with (former coaches) Julie Sherbyn and Courtney Sapp following in tough foot steps.

“I’ve been lucky enough to surround myself with passionate assistant coaches, talented student athletes and parents and a community who believes in our program.”

The 2008 Princeton volleyball team placed fourth in the Class 2A state tournament. Team members were (front row, from left) Tara Bonucci, Brooke Mueller, Sylvie Tracy, Sarah Schlund, Megan Gibson, Katlin Peterson and Stephanie Bonucci; and (back row) Molly Stephens, Sarah Schlund, Leah Shaw, coach Andy Puck, Jacquie Kane, Lacey Jensen and Jolynn Kane. (Photo provided)

Nicole (Coates) Schaefbauer, who was recognized by the BCR as the best volleyball player at PHS, said that ever since she was little, she wanted to play in the state tournament, because her mom, Bea, was a referee and she would watch from the stands.

She was joined on the all-tournament team by teammates Tina Forth and Karen Flaherty.

“It is an honor that the Princeton High School girls’ volleyball team has been recognized as one of the Top 50 teams in Illinois,” said Schaefbauer, whp went on to play for the University of Notre Dame and now serves as the Executive Director for the IESA. “Illinois has a rich tradition of producing outstanding teams, athletes, and coaches, and it is incredibly special to be ranked among the top programs during the State Series era.

“Our journey in the state series was filled with memorable moments, from the amazing support of our community to the wonderful bond among teammates, the guidance of our dedicated coaching staff, and even some lucky breaks.

“I am grateful for the committee’s acknowledgment of our team’s hard work and the positive influence we had on our community.”

Other volleyball programs recognized so far in the IHSA top 50 countdown have been No. 50 Lane Tech, No. 49 Hersey and No. 47 New Trier.

“Releasing the Top 50 Programs is a celebration of the rich history and tradition of high school girls volleyball and football in the state of Illinois,” IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson said. “It will be a fun way to remember many of the great teams, players, and coaches who have helped make high school sports in Illinois so special.”

Both 50th year milestone events will occur on the campus of Illinois State University in Normal, as ISU’s CEFCU Arena will host the 2024 IHSA Girls Volleyball State Finals on November 15-16, while the eight state championship football games will unfold at Hancock Stadium on Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 29-30).