‘Streetscape Reflections’ mural in downtown Ottawa to be removed

The "Streetscape Reflections" mural in downtown Ottawa is scheduled to be taken down, after it was determined it was not able to be repaired. (Derek Barichello)

The Streetscape Reflections mural in downtown Ottawa, displayed on the south side of 700 La Salle Street, is scheduled for removal because of irreparable deterioration, the city of Ottawa said in a news release Monday.

This decision follows a thorough assessment by experts, who have determined the mural has reached the end of its natural lifespan and poses a safety concern because of its deteriorating condition, the city said. The mural has visible missing parts and some rotting has taken place on the wood.

“Originally commissioned two decades ago, the mural has been a beloved fixture in our city, capturing the historical celebrations that once brought our community together and animated our bustling downtown,” the city of Ottawa said in a Monday news release. “Over the years, it has garnered admiration from residents and visitors alike for its artistic beauty and historical significance.”

The building owner intends to commission a new mural that will continue to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the area and celebrate Ottawa’s community spirit, the city said. The Beach House restaurant operates at 700 La Salle St.

“We understand the sentimental value the Streetscape Reflections mural holds for many in our community,” said Mayor Robert Hasty in a news release. “As we embark on this new phase, we encourage those who have loved ones featured in the mural to contact Tami Koppen at City Hall, as efforts will be made to salvage pieces for preservation.”

To contact Koppen, call 815-433-0161, ext.240, or email tkoppen@cityofottawa.org

According to the Ottawa Visitors Center, artist Joshua Winer envisioned a parade as a means of populating Ottawa’s unique architectural landscape in the “Streetscape Reflections” mural. He wove prominent citizens and familiar faces into the painting as marchers or bystanders. Mayor Phil Bailey wears his top hat, and State’s Attorney Harland Warren raises his hand in a wave. Warren gained prominence during the Starved Rock Murders. Along the route are Ottawa residents who, then and now, have enriched the community and given Ottawa its character, including former Mayor Bob Eschbach as a child and Commissioner Wayne Eichelkraut.

The mural is the second in the last three years in Ottawa that will be decommissioned. “Ottawa as a Canal Town” at 909 Clinton St. was painted over by the local business in the summer of 2022.

On the other hand, “Imagine and Learn with Bob McGrath,” which is painted on Jefferson School in Ottawa, was updated in 2020 in order to endure for many more years.

Ottawa also is in the process of introducing a new mural at 229 W. Madison St. by artist Jeremy Johnson. The city also unveiled its Free Little Art Gallery at 215 W. Main St. Public art will remain a focus of the city’s economic development plan, Hasty said.

Some wear and tear is visible Monday, Aug. 19, 2024, from the Streetscape Reflections mural in downtown Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)