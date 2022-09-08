‘Ottawa as a Canal Town’ mural at 909 Clinton St. painted over

“Ottawa as a Canal Town” mural at 909 Clinton St. was painted over with navy blue paint on Wednesday to make that stretch of the block match up with the rest of the building’s exterior.

It’s been known since October 2016, that “Ottawa as a Canal Town” might not be around for too long as the Ottawa Visitors Center was given six-months notice back in August 2016, according to an Oct. 2016 article from retired Times reporter Charles Stanley.

Ottawa Attorney Thomas Justice purchased the building, which was formerly Mr. Penguin Tuxedo, in 2016 with the intention of turning it into his new law office. The entire building has been painted and the windows are currently boarded over as contractors work on renovations.

Justice has not yet returned request for comment.

“Ottawa as a Canal Town” was painted in 2003 by Springfield artist Gregory Ackers at a cost of $30,000. This funding was donated by civic organizations that included the Illinois & Michigan Canal Corridor Association and the Illinois Arts Council, according to an Oct. 2016 article from The Times.

Murals in Ottawa started to spring up in 2002, two years after A Brush With History started after Peg Breslin was inspired by what she had seen in British Columbia. That led to a stretch of seven years where mural unveilings were a regular event, as Ottawa now has nine murals. The most recent addition is John Pugh’s Georgia O’Keefe-inspired trompe de l’oeil- which translates from French to “deceive the eye”- on the Central Life Building at 628 Columbus St.

While the mural has been painted over, that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s gone forever. Local photographer Annette Barr was hired by the Ottawa Visitors Center to take photos of all of the murals with the intention of preservation. While it might not be the same, the murals can still be reproduced using those images.

Stanley wrote that Ottawa already has restored paintings that are high-quality and durable in the 16 4-by-7 foot paintings depicting the life of Jesus Christ that are displayed in Washington Square Park every year.

The Times will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.