Mendota will be applying for an Opens Space Lands Acquisition and Development Grant for its parks. (Scott Anderson)

The public is invited 5 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, to the City Chamber, 607 Eighth Ave., to share thoughts and discuss funding options for Strouss Park and the lake for playground equipment, soccer fields, baseball fields, basketball courts, parking, walking/bike path, a splash pad and pool.