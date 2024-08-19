La Salle library to host trivia night

The La Salle Public Library’s second trivia night is set 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, in the downstairs meeting room, 305 Marquette St. (Shaw Local)

It will feature 100 questions, all loosely themed around literary topics. Assemble a team of five and see if you have what the knowledge to win the grand prize. The entry fee is a nonperishable food item to the Illinois Valley Food Pantry.

Space is limited, so registration is required. To register, go to the La Salle Library site at https://www.lasallepubliclibrary.org/ and fill out the registration form.