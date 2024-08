The Buda Community Club will host the Buda Craft and Vendor Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at the old Buda school, 220 Stewart St. The Hocus Pocus Hags are scheduled to perform at the event. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

The Buda Fire Department will have a lunch stand and the Hocus Pocus Hags are scheduled to perform at 1 p.m.

Sign up to register to become a vendor. A 10-foot by 10-foot space is $10. Email Ashley at amaber91@gmail.com by Sept. 7. The event is indoors.