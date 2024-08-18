Streator library to continue book sale

The Streator Public Library’s book sale will continue 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 21, in the basement at 130 S. Park St. (Derek Barichello)

The Streator Public Library’s book sale will continue 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 21, in the basement at 130 S. Park St.

The public is invited to see what books are for sale.

Additionally, the library will be hosting a waffle-themed scavenger hunt the week of Aug. 19. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19: Arts and Crafts with Maddy, children 5 and younger. Create cute and fun projects to take home.

1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21: Cozy Mystery Book Club, adults. “Steeped to Death,” by Gretchen Rue will be up for discussion.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22: Scary Stories to Tell in the Library Book Club, teens and adults. Discussion will center around “The Haunting of Hill House.” Book club designed for horror fans.