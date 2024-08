Petitions for the consolidated election Tuesday, April 1, will be available in Spring Valley City Clerk Rebecca Hansen’s office at 215 N. Greenwood St. beginning Tuesday, Aug. 20 – the first day petitions can be circulated. (Derek Barichello)

Petitions for the consolidated election Tuesday, April 1, will be available in Spring Valley City Clerk Rebecca Hansen’s office at 215 N. Greenwood St. beginning Tuesday, Aug. 20 – the first day petitions can be circulated.

Offices up for election on April 1 include mayor, city clerk, city treasurer, first ward alderperson, second ward alderperson, third alderperson and fourth ward alderperson (four-year terms).

Contact the city clerk at 815-664-4221 with any questions.