OSF St. Luke hosts Camp Med for junior high students

OSF HealthCare Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee held this summer Camp Med, an immersive health care experience for junior high students. (Photo provided by Samantha Rux)

The week-long camp offered a unique opportunity for students to explore a wide variety of health care careers available locally.

As the winning project of the OSF Trailblazer: Workforce of the Future Challenge, Camp Med allowed students to nurture their passion for health care and introduced them to local career opportunities. Through hands-on activities and mock demonstrations, participants learned about clinical and non-clinical jobs, getting them to think about their future education and career paths.

“Camp Med was designed to introduce young students to the rewarding and diverse world of health care,” said Lori Christiansen, vice president of Support Services at OSF Saint Luke. “Our goal is to inspire the next generation of health care professionals and encourage them to work locally.”

Throughout the week, students explored a wide range of health care careers, from doctors and nurses to medical technicians and administrative roles. The interactive sessions allowed them to experience firsthand what it’s like to work in different health care settings, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the profession.

OSF Saint Luke collaborated with Kewanee High School and the Jump Trading Education & Simulation Center to provide a comprehensive and enriching experience for participants. The state-of-the-art facilities and expert guidance ensured students received a well-rounded introduction to the health care industry.

Camp Med organizers are already looking forward to the next event, with plans to further expand and enhance the program. The success of this year’s camp has laid a strong foundation for future initiatives aimed at nurturing young talent and addressing the growing need for health care professionals in rural settings.